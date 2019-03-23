IPL 2019, CSK vs RCB Dream 11 prediction: Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) today in Indian Premier League season 12's opening match at the MA Chidambaram stadium of Chennai. Below is information about how to play Dream 11, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match preview, best inform players, CSK vs RCB best team and playing XI.

IPL 2019, CSK vs RCB Dream 11 prediction: Dhoni vs Kohli, who is the best? Captain cool or aggressive Kohli? The answers will be discovered tonight when MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). It will be the first match of the Indian Premier League season 12 (IPL 2019), which will be played at the MA Chidambaram stadium of Chennai. The match will commence at 8 pm and the coin will be tossed 30 minutes before the play starts. The CSK vs RCB is expected to be a fierce contest as both the teams comprise big names like Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C and WK), Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Moeen Ali, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Tim Southee. All national and international stars have the potential to change and win the game at any moment for their side.

The experts have predicted that it is going to be a high-scoring match and full of entertainment. It will be an extravaganza for cricket lovers. Along with that, cricket lovers and experts sitting at home can win up to Rs 5 crores by playing the Dream 11 contest. The game works on the basis of each player’s performance. For batsmen, every run scored contestants get 0.5 points, for every boundary scored 0.5 points, for a sixer 1 point, for half-century 4 points and for a ton 8 points. While if a batsman makes his way back to the pavilion (duck) -2 points will be awarded.

For Bowling, on every wicket (excluding run out) players will get +10 points, for a 4 wicket haul bonus 4 points will be awarded. If a bowler takes a fifer, he will get +8 points and for every maiden over +4 points added to the bag. Every contestant has to select captain and vice-captain of his/her team and captains get total is multiplied by 2, while vice-captains points are multiplied by 1.5. For staring in the playing 11, each player gets 2 points.

How to play Dream 11?

Dream 11 is an online gaming app through which cricket enthusiasts can win a lot of money.

Step 1: The contestant has to select 11 players of his choice and make a dream team.

Step 2: Name captain and vice-captain of your choice.

Step 3: Save the team.

Step 4: Select the contest you want to participate in.

Step 5: Pay the entry fees and you will get a confirmation about the entry.

Chennai Super Kings:

Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C and WK), Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur.

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Parthiv Patel (WK), Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Tim Southee.

