DC vs CSK, IPL 2019 Dream 11 prediction: The Delhi Capitals (DC) is all set to face Chennai Super Kings at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium tonight. Shreyas Iyer's team will be playing on the home ground against MS Dhoni's yellow army.

DC vs CSK, IPL 2019 Dream 11 prediction: In the 5th match of the Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL 2019), Chennai Super Kings will lock horns against Delhi Capital at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium. The match will start at 8 pm tonight and the coin will be tossed 30 minutes before the play. Today, all eyes will be on Delhi boy Rishbh Pant who scored 18-ball fifty against the Mumbai Indians. Pant’s blitzkrieg innings powered Delhi post a gigantic total of 213 runs, after which, DC’s bowling unit wrapped up Rohit Sharma and boys for only 176 runs. Hence Delhi defeated Mumbai by 37 runs.

On the other side, captain cool MS Dhoni will be plotting to trap him early. Pant who likes to take on spinners, will be facing a tough challenge this time as CSK has experienced spinners like Harbhajan Singh and Imran Tahir. The spin duo had knocked RCB batsmen for a low total of 70 runs and gave a flying start to MS Dhoni and men. The team lifted the winner’s trophy in 2010, 2011 and 2018, and eyeing to retain the title.

How to play Dream 11?

Dream 11 is an online gaming/betting application through which cricket fans can win bet on their favourite players and win big. Cricket enthusiasts, who love to predict about the game, can follow the simple steps mentioned below to participate in the Dream 11 IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Vs Delhi Capitals match.

Step 1: Open the Dream 11 app.

Step 2: Select 11 players of your choice, who you think will be the star performers of the day. The contestants can choose any 11 players of his choice from both sides.

Step 3: Name captain and vice-captain of your choice.

Step 3: Save the team.

Step 4: Select the contest you want to participate in.

Step 5: Pay the entry fees through payment gateways.

Rule to play Dream 11:

The participants can choose only 7 players from 1 team.

One needs to select 1 wicketkeeper, 4-5 batsmen, 3-4 all rounders and 3 bowlers.

Every player needs to select his best 11 out in only 100 credit points.

Suggested best Dream 11 team:

Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Shane Watson, Colin Munro, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Faf du Plessis, Kedar Jadhav

Squads for Chennai Super Kings Vs Delhi Capitals match:

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Colin Munro

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c & wk), Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Dhruv Shorey, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, David Willey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar

