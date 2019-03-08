Dream 11, India vs Australia 3rd ODI match preview, Ind vs Aus Dream 11 prediction, best team, best inform player and other information: Virat Kohli and men would be locking horns against Kangaroos on Friday. The match would be played at around 1:30 pm at the JSCA stadium in MS Dhoni's hometown Ranchi.

Dream 11, India vs Australia 3rd ODI match preview, Dream 11 prediction, best team, best inform player and other information: At the JSCA international cricket stadium in Ranchi, Team India would face Australia for the 3rd game of the 5-match series. Virat Kohli and men have been dominating the Kangaroos, so far, in the series, as they won both Hyderabad and Nagpur ODIs. India is ahead by 2-0 and on Friday, March 8, would try to seal the series with the 3rd victory in the 5-match series. Ind vs Aus 3rd ODI is scheduled to be held at MS Dhoni’s hometown and the Ranchi boy would be eyeing to score big. This would be his last international appearance in his home ground before the 2019 World Cup, which is due by May-July.

Today at the Ranchi stadium, Virat Kohli and co. would be looking forward to continue their winning triumph and outclass Aussies by a huge margin. While on the other side, gashed Kangaroos have been keen to avenge the last 2 defeats. Although it was a neck to neck contest at Nagpur in the 2nd ODI, still India managed a narrow 8-run victory and cast the 2-0 lead. Aaron Finch and boys have been performing well but failed to covert their performance into victory points.

India vs Australia best inform players:

So far in the series, Indian skipper Virat Kohli has been in an outstanding form. He scored a blitzkrieg ton in the last match and helped the team to post a respectable total. For India, experienced MS Dhoni and all-rounder Kedhar Jadhav have been the saviours, who posted a match-winning partnership in Hyderabad. While openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan with pinch hitters Vijay Shankar and Ambati Rayudu could be the run-getters for hosts.

Kangaroos captain Aaron Finch, who hasn’t performed according to his reputation, so far, could be a blackjack for his side. Opener Usman Khwaja and number 3 batsman Shaun Marsh, in both the games, started well but failed to convert into big numbers. If both the batsmen gathered quick runs and converted into a big score today, then it could be trouble for Kohli and co.

The pinch hitters Glenn Maxwell, Peter Handscomb and Marcos Stonis have been in a great form and may help thier side set or achieve a gigantic total.

India vs Australia Squads:

Dream 11 best team:

Virat Kohli, Kedhar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (Wk), Vijay Shankar, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins.

India Squad:

Virat Kohli (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Lokesh Rahul

Australia Squad:

Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey (wk), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye, Ashton Turner, Jason Behrendorff, Jhye Richardson

