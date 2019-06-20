How to play Dream 11:
- Open the Dream 11 app.
- Select 11 best players from both the teams who you think will be the top performers of the day.
- Select captain and vice-captain of your team.
- Save and continue team.
- Choose the contest you want to participate in.
- Pay the entry fees through payment gateways
- You’ll get a notification once your entry is confirmed.
Rule to play Dream 11:
- The contestant needs to choose 11 players and they can select their players from both the teams.
- Only 7 players from 1 team would be allowed.
- One needs to select 1 wicketkeeper, 4-5 batsmen, 3-4 all rounders and 3 bowlers to make a team of 11 players.
- Only 100 credit points will be given to each player to make a team.
- Batsmen will get 0.5 point for each run.
- Bowlers will get 10 points for each wicket.
- On a catch, 4 points will be credited.
- On a run out, fielder and other player will get 2 points each.
Squads for England vs Sri Lanka:
Sri Lanka’s Predicted Playing XI
Kusal Perera (wk), Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep and Lasith Malinga.
England Predicted Playing XI
Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes,James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.
Dream 11 Team prediction for England vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match:
Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Dhananjaya de Silva, Nuwan Pradeep, Lasith Malinga, Joe Root, Jason Roy