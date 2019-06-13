England vs West Indies ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Dream 11 Prediction: The article is about How to play Dream 11, England vs West Indies match preview, best in-form players and playing XI for ICC Cricket World Cup match number 19.

England vs West Indies ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Dream 11 Prediction: How to play Dream 11, England vs West Indies match preview, best in-form players and playing XI

After smashing Bangladesh in the previous match by 106 runs, England is going to have a neck to neck battle against West Indies in the 19th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 which will be played in Ageas Bowl situated in Southampton. England is in a very brilliant form as the team previously thrashed Pakistan too. While, the bowling line-up of West Indies has never disappointed but due to there batsmen, West Indies lost the match against Australia and their last game against South Africa lasted for only 45 balls before rain ruined the match. The match is going to be a breathtaking one as both the teams are arch rivals and will give there 100 per cent in the game in order to bag the victory.

Steps to play Dream 11:

Step 1: Open the Dream 11 app on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Select 11 players best players from both sides who you think will be the star performers of India vs New Zeland match.

Step 3: Name captain and vice-captain of your choice out of selected 11 players.

Step 4: Save the team.

Step 5: Hit the continue button, select the contest you want to participate in.

Step 6: Pay the entry fees through payment gateways and you’ll get a notification for confirmation of joining.

Rule to play Dream 11:

The participants can choose only 7 players from 1 team.

One needs to select 1 wicketkeeper, 4-5 batsmen, 3-4 all rounders and 3 bowlers.

Every player needs to select his best 11 out in only 100 credit points.

Dream 11 Team prediction:

Wicketkeeper: Eon Morgan

Batsmen: Jos Butler, Jonny Bairstow, Chris Gayle, Carlos Brathwaite, Jason Roy

All-rounder: Ben Stokes, Andre Russel

Bowlers: Oshane Thomas, Ashley Nurse, Chris Woakes

Here are the squads for tomorrow’s match:

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

West Indies: Jason Holder (captain), Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas.

