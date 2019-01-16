India vs Australia 3rd ODI Dream 11 prediction: At the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Team India and Australia will face each other in the final and decider match of the three-match series. Virat Kohli and men will try to continue their outstanding performance, while Aaron Finch will be eyeing to take avange of the Test series defeat.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI Dream 11 prediction: Virat Kohli and men are all set to face Australia for the third and decider match of the 3-match ODI series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The match will commence at 7 am and winner of this match will also bag the series and a glittering trophy. India’s tour of Australia has been successful so far, as Kohli and co. rewrote the records by registering a thumping Test series win by 2-1. In the 3 match ODI series, both the teams have won one match each and levelled the scores by 1-1 and the last and final match of the three-match is expected to be super excited.

Key players to watch:

The hopes will be high from Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who led the team from the front and scored a match-winning ton at Adelaide, while all eyes will be on world’s one of the best finisher MS Dhoni, who struck half-centuries in both the one-dayers. For Australia, Shaun Marsh, who is in great form and struck quick half-century and a ton at Sydney and Adelaide respectively, will play a key role.

The bowlers of both the sides will hold the key to Melbourne decider as wicket the pitch is likely to help them with pace and bounce. Jason Behrendorff and Jhye Richardson who have been drawing the early blood are expected to restrict visitors for a low score, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami are expected to scalp early wickets and pile on the misery on Kangaroos.

India vs Australia Adelaide ODI predicted playing XI:

India: MS Dhoni (wk), Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ambati Rayudu, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Vijay Shankar.

Australia: Shaun Marsh, Peter Siddle, Aaron Finch (c), Usman Khawaja, Glenn Maxwell, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Jhye Richardson.

