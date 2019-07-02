India vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Dream 11 Prediction: The 40th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is going to be played between India and Bangladesh. The match will be played on July 2, 2019 at 3:00 PM IST. India tasted its first defeat against England and now the team has to win both the matches as team India will make some big changes in the team in order to defeat the Bangladeshi tigers. On the other hand, Bangladesh is going to play it with full potential as there hopes of playing the semi-finals are still alive. The Bangladeshi tigers are going to depend upon Shakib who has performed brilliantly in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

My Dream XI Team:

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mustafizur Rehman

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmuduallah Riyadh, Sabbir Rahaman, Mehidy Hasan Miraj, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammed Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahaman, Rubel Hossain, Liton Kumar Das, Abu Jayed, Mohammed Mithun.

