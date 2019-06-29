The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019's 38th match will be played between India and England at the Edgbaston stadium. The match will start at 3:00 pm IST.

The 38th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will be played between India and England at the Edgbaston stadium. The match will start at 3:00 PM IST. India has performed brilliantly in the tournament so far as the team is unbeaten till now and has thrashed all the opponents in the face-offs. Tomorrow, the men in blue are going to wear orange jerseys in order to get easily distinguished from the host team England. India is definitely going to dominate the game tomorrow due to its unbeaten record in the game as it is going to develop pressure on the host team. On the other hand, this match is a do or die match for England as the team has lost its previous two matches and need to win the game tomorrow in order to increase their chances for the semifinal and last for a long time in the tournament.

How to play Dream 11:

Open the Dream 11 app.

Select 11 best players from both the teams who you think will be the top performers of the day.

Select captain and vice-captain of your team.

Save and continue team.

Choose the contest you want to participate in.

Pay the entry fees through payment gateways

You’ll get a notification once your entry is confirmed.

Rules to play Dream 11:

The contestant needs to choose 11 players and they can select their players from both the teams.

Only 7 players from 1 team would be allowed.

One needs to select 1 wicketkeeper, 4-5 batsmen, 3-4 all rounders and 3 bowlers to make a team of 11 players.

Only 100 credit points will be given to each player to make a team.

Batsmen will get 0.5 points for each run.

Bowlers will get 10 points for each wicket.

On a catch, 4 points will be credited.

On a run-out, fielder and other players will get 2 points each.

Squads:

England

Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

India

Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav

