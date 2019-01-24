India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Dream 11 Prediction: Here is the match preview, best inform players, team news and expected playing XI information for the 2nd ODI between Virat Kohli and men and Kane Williamson and co. The 2nd game of the 5 match ODI series will be played at the Bay Oval stadium of the Mount Maunganui.

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Dream 11 Prediction: After overpowering the hosts New Zealand in the 1st ODI of the 5 match series, Virat Kohli and men will no head into a fierce contest as Kiwis will be eyeing to take avenge of the Napier defeat in the 2nd ODI which will be played at the Bay Oval stadium of the Mount Maunganui, while men in blue would like to continue the winning momentum. The 2nd ODI will be held on January 26, 2019, and will commence at 7 am (IST).

In the 1st ODI, visitors got off to a flying start as they thrashed Black Caps by 8 wickets by Duckworth-Lewis (DLS) method. After winning the toss, Kiwi’s skipper Kane Williamson opted to bat first. Indian speedster Mohammed Shami scalped the Kiwi openers in the early overs and put the visitor in the driving seat from the starting of the match.

Joining the chorus, the spin duo, Kuldeep Yadav (4) and Yuzvendra Chahal (2), trapped the Black Caps with their turning balls and dismisses 6 batsmen together. All-rounder Kedhar Jadhav also bagged 1 wicket, hence, India dismantled New Zealand for only 156 runs.

Thanks to Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan, who scored unbeaten 75 runs, made the 157 runs chase a light work for his side and propelled the team towards the victory. The run-machine Virat Kohli also showed some superb drives and flicks and contributed 45 runs in India’s victory.

For New Zealand, Kane Williamson was the only man to impressed with bat and score 64 runs off 81 balls before giving up his wicket to rampant Kuldeep Yadav.

Dream 11 Prediction key players for the 2nd ODI:

In the 2nd ODI, speedster Mohammed Shami and left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav will be the biggest threats to hosts and blackjacks for skipper Virat Kohli. The ‘hit-man’ Rohit Sharma, ‘Gabbar’ Shikhar Dhawan, ‘Run Machin’ Virat Kohli and ‘Savior’ MS Dhoni will be the key player from the Indian side.

For New Zealand, captain Kane Williamson, explosive & experienced batsman Ross Taylor, pace-battery Trent Bould and Tim Southee may emerge as the key players.

Team News:

Looking at the extensive workload and a packed schedule ahead, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced to give rest to India skipper Virat Kohli after the 3rd ODI. The deputy Rohit Sharma will take the charge in Virat’s absence and lead the team for 2 ODI and 3T20I matches on the New Zealand tour.

Squads:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Matt Henry, Martin Guptill, Lockie Ferguson, Colin de Grandhomme, Doug Bracewell, Trent Boult, Ross Taylor, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Henry Nicholls, Colin Munro, Tom Latham (wk).

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Ambati Rayudu, Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill, Mohammad Shami, K Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav

