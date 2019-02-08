India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I Dream 11 prediction: Team India is all set to take on New Zealand in the 2nd T20i match at the Eden Park in Auckland. The match will commence at 11:30 am (IST), where India is in a do or die situation, while Kiwis will be eyeing to seal the series.

India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I Dream 11 prediction: Rohit Sharma and men, who were on the seventh heaven after defeating New Zealand in the Test and ODI series, were brought to the ground in the 1st T20i match at the Wellington. Kiwis outclassed Team India by 80 runs and registered their first victory in the 3-match series. The strong Indian bowling line up was wreaked-havoc by Kiwi batsmen as they put a gigantic total of 219 runs with the loss of 6 wickets in their respected 20 overs. Wicketkeeper and opener Tim Seifert performed outstandingly well as he played a blitzkrieg 84-run knock off 43 balls with 7 fours and 6 sixes. His impressive knock stunned visitors and helped his side to take the first lead.

The 2nd T20i is scheduled to be held on Friday at the Eden Park in Auckland and the extravaganza will commence at around 11:30 am (IST). In the second battle of the 3 match series, Team India would be eyeing to inflict harm in return for the last defeat and level the series by 1-1. While on the other side, New Zealanders will be looking forward to seal the series today.

Men in Blue would like to shrug off the first match mauling and try to dominate the Kiwis. Regular skipper Virat Kohli’s absence can be seen easily as, after him, Team India faced 2 humiliating defeats (4th ODI and 1st T20i) and no other batsman managed to fulfil his position at no. 3 in the top order.

Key players to watch out in India vs New Zealand 2nd T20i match:

Opener Tim Seifert who tied the ball to the boundary rope in the last match will be BlackCaps’ biggest bet, along with the other opener Colin Munro who hit the ball hard and collects quick runs. Captain Kane Williamson, experienced Ross Taylor and Colin de Grandhomme could turn out as other run-getters for the hosts.

The bowling unit will be led by speedster Tim Southee, who can draw early blood with Scott Kuggeleijn. All-rounder Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson and Ish Sodhi are the other key Zealanders to who may impress with their skills.

For India, hopes will be high from captain Rohit Sharma and explosive opener Shikhar Dhawan. Both the top order batsmen can score quick runs and propel the hosts into a soup. In the middle-order Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Krunal Pandya and Hardik Pandya are capable of scoring big.

In the bowling department, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed and Vijay Shankar could turnout as wicket-takers for Team India.

Squads:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, James Neesham.

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya.

For all the latest Dream 11 Prediction News, download NewsX App

Read More