India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Dream 11 prediction: The Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday will witness the 3rd and decider match of the 3-match series between India and New Zealand. Both the team have won a match each so far and will be eyeing to bag the T20 series. The extravaganza show will commence at around 11:30 am (IST), where Rohit Sharma-led Team India would like to continue their dominance over Kiwis. In the 2nd T20, Rohit Sharma and men outclassed BlackCaps and registered a thumping victory by 7 wickets and 7 balls to spare. While hosts will looking forward to repeat the 1st T20’s performance and shock the visitors.

What’s on the stake?

In the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma-led Team India, who won the Test and ODI series with flying colours, will be looking forward to win today’s match and T20 series. If this happens then current India squad will become the first troop to win all three series on New Zealand’s soil.

Key players for India vs New Zealand 3rd T20:

It’s going to be a great contest between bat and ball today as Kiwi bowlers wrecked-havoc the strong Indian batting line-up in the first T20 match at Wellington. But at the Auckland T20, Indian batsmen made a strong comeback and dominated the Kane Williamson and army with a 7 wicket win. Today all eyes will be India captain Rohit Sharma, explosive opener Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni. The Pandya brothers are also the key players for India.

For Kiwis, experienced Kane William and Ross Taylor are the biggest hurdles for Men in Blue as they are capable to rescue the side from any unsounded situation. Opener Tim Seifert and Colin Munro are the biggest weapons of BlackCaps and threats to visitors. While speedster Tim Southee, Doug Bracewell, Blair Tickner, spinner Ish Sodhi and all-rounder James Neesham could turn out as the match winners for their side.

Squad for India vs New Zealand 3rd T20:

New Zealand:

Tim Seifert (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Colin Munro, Daryl Mitchell, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Doug Bracewell, James Neesham.

India:

Rohit Sharma (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, K Khaleel Ahmed, Kedar Jadhav, Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj.

