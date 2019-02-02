India Vs New Zealand 5th ODI Dream 11 prediction: For the 5th ODI India is all set to take on New Zealand at the Westpac stadium in Wellington. The match will be played on Sunday and commence at sharp 7:30 am. Below are is the information for India Vs New Zealand 5th ODI Dream 11 prediction, match preview, best inform players, team news and expected playing XI.

India Vs New Zealand 5th ODI Dream 11 prediction: Rohit Sharma-led Team India is all set to avenge the Hamilton defeat against New Zealand. Kiwi’s outclassed men in blue in the 4th ODI played at Hamilton. The 5th and final encounter will be played at the Westpac stadium in Wellington on Sunday. The match will commence at sharp 7:30 am and the coin will be tossed at 7 am. In the last ODI, speedster Trent Boult wreak-havoced the Indian batting line-up and scalped a 5-wicket haul. His counterpart Collin de Grandhoome picked 3 wickets, while Todd Astle and James Neesham bagged 1-1 wicket, which restricted Team India to a low total of 92 runs.

The chase for Kiwis was not too big, but Indian pacer Bhuvaneshwar Kumar started in the same manner. Kumar removed opener Martin Guptill and BlackCaps captain Kane Williamson early, but his outstanding bowling performance was veined as he could not avoid the defeat. Experienced Ross Taylor and opener Henry Nicholls took their side to the finish line and marked the first victory for New Zealand in the five-match series. Team India has already sealed the series by 3-1, but the 4th ODI defeat will pinch the visitors.

In the next fierce contest, Rohit Sharma and men will be looking forward to bounce back on the winning track. While Kane Williamson and company, who spoiled Indian party, will be eyeing to end the series on a winning note.

Key players for India Vs New Zealand 5th ODI: Indian opener Rohit Sharma, who is leading the side in absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli, will be the biggest threat to Kane Williamson and men. Explosive opener Shikhar Dhawan, who has been hitting Kiwi bowlers hard, is another challenge for BlackCaps. Team management will surely make changes in the playing XI as experienced MS Dhoni has reportedly recovered from the hamstring strain and is fit to join back. Indian fans will be expecting a big from all-rounder Hardik Pandya as he can turn out as the in both the departments. Impressive Indian bowling line up, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, have the potential to dismantle any batting unit for a low total. Squads for India Vs New Zealand 5th ODI: India:

Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, K Khaleel Ahmed, Shubman Gill, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Siraj. New Zealand:

Ross Taylor, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (c), Colin de Grandhomme, Trent Boult, Tom Latham (wk), Todd Astle, James Neesham, Matt Henry, Mitchell Santner, Henry Nicholls BenchTim Southee, Colin Munro, Lockie Ferguson

For all the latest Dream 11 Prediction News, download NewsX App

Read More