The first semi-final of the if the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is going to take place at the Old Trafford cricket ground and the match will start at 3:00 pm IST. India started well in the tournament and easily made their place in the semifinals and the stood at the top of the points table after the league matches as they lost a single match against England. While New Zealand who stood at the fourth position in the league points table after the league matches lost three matches in the tournament out of total nine matches. Both the teams will look forward to register a win in the semi-finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

How to play Dream 11:

Open the Dream 11 app.

Select 11 best players from both the teams who you think

will be the top performers of the day. Select captain and vice-captain of your team.

Save and continue team.

Choose the contest you want to participate in.

Pay the entry fees through payment gateways

You’ll get a notification once your entry is confirmed.

Rules to play Dream 11:

The contestant needs to choose 11 players and they can

select their players from both the teams. Only 7 players from 1 team would be allowed.

One needs to select 1 wicketkeeper, 4-5 batsmen, 3-4 all rounders and 3 bowlers to make a team of 11 players.

Only 100 credit points will be given to each player to make a team.

Batsmen will get 0.5 points for each run.

Bowlers will get 10 points for each wicket.

On a catch, 4 points will be credited.

On a run-out, fielder and other players will get 2 points each.

My Dream XI Team

Dream 11 team:

Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Virat Kohli (vice-captain), Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Trent Boult

Probable XI:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (w), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik,

Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls/Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), Colin de Grandhomme, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

