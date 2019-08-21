The first Test of the India tour of West Indies will be played between India and West Indies from August 22 to August 26, 2019. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

India vs West Indies 1st Test Dream 11 Prediction: How to play dream 11, IND vs WI match preview, in-form players and predicted playing XI

India vs West Indies 1st Test Dream 11 Prediction: Captain Virat Kohli is going to lead Indian cricket team in the World Test Championship with a two-Test series starting on August 22 in Antigua.

For the cricket enthusiasts who love to predict and bet, below is the information about how to play dream 11, IND vs WI best inform players and predicted playing XI.

How to play Dream 11 app:

Download the Dream 11 app and open it.

Choose best 11 players who you think will be the star performer.

One can select the players from both the teams.

Name captain and vice-captain for your team.

Save the team and hit the continue button.

Select the contest you want to participate in.

Every contest will have a minor entry fee, make it through online payment gateways.

The participant will get a confirmation notification once their entry is successful.

Rules to play Dream 11:

The participant needs to choose a team of 11 players to enter the contest.

In a team of 11, only 7 players from one side will be allowed.

In a team, at least 1 wicketkeeper, 4-5 batsmen, 3-4 all-rounders and 3 bowlers are mandatory. Participants can choose 2 wicketkeepers more than 3 bowlers also.

To select the team, only 100 points will be credited to each participant.

For every run, 0.5 points will be added.

For a wicket, 10 points will be awarded.

On a catch, 4 points will be credited.

While for a run-out, 4 points will be given, 2 points to the fielder and 2 points to the other player/wicketkeeper who will hit the wickets.

My Dream XI Team:

Mayank Agarwal, Kraigg Brathwaite, Cheteshwar Pujara(VC), Virat Kohli(C), Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja (all-rounder), Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Jason Holder, Mohammed Shami.

Here are the squads:

India: Virat Kohli(Captain), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Wriddhiman Saha (wk)

West Indies: Jason Holder (Captain), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Sharmarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rakheem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach.

