India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Dream 11 Prediction: This article is about how to play dream 11, IND vs WI match preview inform players and predicted playing XI.

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Dream 11 Prediction: Team will lock horns with West Indies on Sunday at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Florida’s Lauderhill. It will be the 2nd T20I encounter between both the teams which will start at 8 pm (IST). After winning the first match India is looking forward to bag the series, while West Indies is keen to avenge last meet and level the 2 match series. On the Carribean tour, India is scheduled to play 2 T20I, 3 ODI and 2 Tests.

For the cricket enthusiasts who love to predict and bet, below is the information about how to play dream 11, IND vs WI best inform players and predicted playing XI.

How to play Dream 11 app:

Download the Dream 11 app and open it.

Chose best 11 players who you think will the star performer

One can select the players from both the teams

Name captain and vice-captain for your team.

Save the team and hit continue button.

Select the contest you want to participate in.

Every contest will have a minor entry fee, make it through online payment gateways

The participant will get a confirmation notification once their entry is successful.

Rules to play Dream 11:

The participant needs to choose a team of 11 players to enter the contest.

In a team of 11, only 7 players from one side will be allowed.

In a team, at least 1 wicketkeeper, 4-5 batsmen, 3-4 all-rounders and 3 bowlers are mandatory. Participants can choose 2 wicketkeepers more than 3 bowlers also.

To select the team, only 100 points will be credited to each participant.

For every run, 0.5 points will be added.

For a wicket, 10 points will be awarded.

On a catch, 4 points will be credited.

While for a run-out, 4 points will be given, 2 points to the fielder and 2 points to the other player/wicketkeeper who will hit the wickets.

My Dream XI Team:

Rohit Sharma (C), Evin Lewis, Virat Kohli (vc), Manish Pandey, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed and Navdeep Sain.

Here are the squads:

West Indies: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Andre Russell, Khary Pierre.

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

For all the latest Dream 11 Prediction News, download NewsX App