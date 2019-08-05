India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Dream 11 Prediction: The last match of the T20 International series will be played tomorrow and the match will start at 8:00 PM IST.

In the previous two T20 international matches in the India tour of West Indies, India sealed victory by registering two consecutive wins and now the men in blue will be looking forward to whitewashing the Caribbean by 3-0 in the T20 International series. The final match of the T20 International will be played in Guyana on Tuesday. India has maintained a lead in the series by a score of 2-0 and the 22 runs win through the DLS method played a major role in making the series go in India’s favour. Indian skipper Virat Kohli previously said that the two-match win in the T20 International series has provided them a sense of assurance to do some experiments in the last match of the series as the skipper is going to bring a few players in the last game as team India has already deales victory in the series by winning 2 matches continuously.

As per the pitch was considered, the India skipper said that the ball was coming decently on the bat and the players which helped the players in setting up a good total of 160 runs. He also said that making 180 runs on the pitch was also not a big deal but the game went very slow in the last few overs.

How to play Dream 11 app:

Download the Dream 11 app and open it.

Chose best 11 players who you think will the star performer

One can select the players from both the teams

Name captain and vice-captain for your team.

Save the team and hit the continue button.

Select the contest you want to participate in.

Every contest will have a minor entry fee, make it through online payment gateways

The participant will get a confirmation notification once their entry is successful.

Rules to play Dream 11:

The participant needs to choose a team of 11 players to enter the contest.

In a team of 11, only 7 players from one side will be allowed.

In a team, at least 1 wicketkeeper, 4-5 batsmen, 3-4 all-rounders and 3 bowlers are mandatory. Participants can choose 2 wicketkeepers more than 3 bowlers also.

To select the team, only 100 points will be credited to each participant.

For every run, 0.5 points will be added.

For a wicket, 10 points will be awarded.

On a catch, 4 points will be credited.

While for a run-out, 4 points will be given, 2 points to the fielder and 2 points to the other player/wicketkeeper who will hit the wickets.

My Dream XI Team:

Rohit Sharma (C), Evin Lewis, Virat Kohli (vc), Manish Pandey, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed and Navdeep Sain.

Here are the squads:

West Indies: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Andre Russell, Khary Pierre.

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

