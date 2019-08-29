India vs West Indies 2nd Test Dream 11 Prediction: The 2ns Test match between India vs West Indies will be played at the Sabrina Park, Jamaica and the match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Dream 11 Prediction: India is going to have the last clash with West Indies in the India tour of West Indies. The second Test will be played at the Sabina Park Jamaica. After winning the last test with a lead of 218 runs, team India will be looking forward in order to whitewash West Indies and win the series by 2-0 as it will take India one step ahead in the World Test Championship table.

Virat took some tough decisions as leaving Ravichandran Ashwin and Rohit Sharma out of the team. Jasprit Bumrah had performed really well in the game and Ravindra Jadeja also made it easy for India to register a win by 318 runs.

My Dream XI Team:

Mayank Agarwal, Kraigg Brathwaite, Cheteshwar Pujara(VC), Virat Kohli(C), Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja (all-rounder), Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Jason Holder, Mohammed Shami

Here are the squads:

Indian squad for 2nd Test: Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli (Captain), Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuman Vihari, Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (Wicket-Keeper), Wriddhiman Saha, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, and Ravichandran Ashwin

West Indies squad for 2nd Test: Jason Holder (captain), Kraigg Braithwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rakheem Cornwall, Jahmar Hamilton, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Keemo Paul, and Kemar Roach

