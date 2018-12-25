New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Dream 11: New Zealand team is in good form as they will play to continue their blistering batting form against the Sri Lankan team. The first two matches of the test series were drawn but this time New Zealand will come to bat with a plan to beat the away team. The match will be played on Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand at 3:30 AM IST. Sri Lanka opener Dimuth Karunarathne has scored 152 runs at this venue. Until now no New Zealand batsmen in the current squad have scored a hundred here.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Sri Lanka and New Zealand test series is picking up speed as they enter the third match in the test series. The Sri Lanka team is a fine form to be able to defeat New Zealand at their home. New Zealand team is in good form as they will play to continue their blistering batting form against the Sri Lankan team. The first two matches of the test series were drawn but this time New Zealand will come to bat with a plan to beat the away team. Sri Lankan team were beaten by a big margin by the kiwis when they toured last two occasions in 2015 & 2016. The draw in Wellington was massive for the kiwis to keep the series balanced in their favour. The match will be played on Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand at 3:30 AM IST. Sri Lanka opener Dimuth Karunarathne has scored 152 runs at this venue. Until now no New Zealand batsmen in the current squad have scored a hundred here.

Sri Lanka Team

The Sri Lanka team will play Danushka Gunathilaka who has jeopardized his place in the playing XI. Sadeera Samarawickrama or Lahiru Thirimanna might be included ahead of Gunathilaka. Sadeera might be an interesting choice under these conditions. Kasun Rajitha might be left out after his ordinary bowling performance in the last game. His place could go to Dushmantha Chameera.

Probable XI: Dimuth Karunarathne, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya De Silva, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal(c), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara.

New Zealand Team

New Zealand will not change their winning line-up untill there are any injury concerns in the team.

Probable XI: Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ajaz Patel, Neil Wagner.

Key Statistics

New Zealand is enjoying their great run in 2018 by winning every series at home or away.

Kusal Mendis just need seven runs to go ahead of Joe Root to become the second highest scorer in 2018.

