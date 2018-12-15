New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl first in their first test match with Sri Lanka. New Zealand kept the match a close-knit play between the batting order of Sri Lanka. The batting attack of Sri Lanka was slow due to the home conditions of New Zealand, plus the advantage they have on the home ground. New Zealand has the edge in the series as they have favourable conditions to play on the home ground. Sri Lanka’s batting started slow and lost 3 wickets on the first day itself. Sri Lanka has to prove to the world and ICC that they are not a bad team after consistent poor performances in the series. On the other hand, New Zealand has to start their home campaign with a win in the series. Both the teams are gearing up for the world cup and the preparations are moving at a fast speed. On the first day, Sri Lankan batting line up scored 126 with 3 wickets loss. Danushka Gunathilaka got out early in the second over by Tim Southee. Dhananjaya de Silva got out in the 3rd over by Tim Southee and in the forth over Tim Southee took the wicket of Kusal Mendis. Sri Lanka was devasted by Tim Southee bowling as they lost consecutive wickets early in the match. But after losing 3 wickets the batting order was stable and runs were scored by Dimuth Karunaratne and Angelo Mathews. They both are taking the scoreboard up for Sri Lanka.

Playing XI

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal (c), Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

New Zealand: Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult

For all the latest Dream 11 Prediction News, download NewsX App

Read More