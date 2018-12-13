New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Sri Lanka is touring New Zealand this December with hopes of bringing back their winning days at Basin Reserve in Wellington. The match will happen after the draw of the first match which took place on December 8, 2018. The strong New Zealand side will take on a weak Sri Lanka side to prove their credentials for the upcoming World Cup. Sri Lanka has been struggling with several suspensions and retirements which will be an added advantage for the strong New Zealand side. New Zealand started their strong campaign with a 2-1 win over Pakistan in UAE. Pakistan was exposed left, right and centre against a strong New Zealand side. Pakistan handed first match victory very easily as they were dominantly collapsed against New Zealand. The series was won efficiently by the Black Caps. England toured Sri Lanka in which they won all the three matches at Sri Lanka’s home. Sri Lanka lost Rangana Herath to retirement and injury prone Dinesh Chandimal was out due to a back injury. England came out as dominant winners. Sri Lanka will try and win their 1st test match as they only have managed to win 2 test match is 17 attempts. Both the victories were good and dominant but now the young side of Sri Lanka has to buck it up and win the 1st test against an improving New Zealand side. Sri Lanka has fallen to big defeats in their last 4 matches in New Zealand.

Players to Watch for Dream 11

Sri Lanka: Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Dushmantha Chameera, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep and Dinesh Chandimal

New Zealand: Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Trent Boult, Tim Southee

Expected Playing 11

New Zealand: Kane Williamson(c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jeet Raval, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Martin Guptill

Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Roshen Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dilruwan Perera, Lakshan Sandakan, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama

For all the latest Dream 11 Prediction News, download NewsX App

Read More