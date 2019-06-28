Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Dream 11 Prediction: The 36th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is going to be played between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The match will start at 3:00 PM IST at the Yorkshire cricket ground. Pakistan, after getting thrashed by India in the tournament has made an outstanding comeback as the team outpowered both South Africa and New Zealand. The bowling attack of Pakistan is outstanding with some super energetic bowlers including Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz and Shaheen Afridi who performed very well in the last matches. Pakistan has won three matches out of seven in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and will have to win both the upcoming matches to secure there place in the semi-finals. As per Afghanistan is concerned, who was on the line to defeat India and snatch its title of being unbeaten in the tournament, have won all the hearts with its spirit of not giving up. At this stage, defeating a team like Pakistan will be the best way to exit the tournament by Afghanistan.

How to play Dream 11:

Open the Dream 11 app.

Select 11 best players from both the teams who you think will be the top performers of the day.

Select captain and vice-captain of your team.

Save and continue team.

Choose the contest you want to participate in.

Pay the entry fees through payment gateways

You’ll get a notification once your entry is confirmed.

Rules to play Dream 11:

The contestant needs to choose 11 players and they can select their players from both the teams.

Only 7 players from 1 team would be allowed.

One needs to select 1 wicketkeeper, 4-5 batsmen, 3-4 all rounders and 3 bowlers to make a team of 11 players.

Only 100 credit points will be given to each player to make a team.

Batsmen will get 0.5 points for each run.

Bowlers will get 10 points for each wicket.

On a catch, 4 points will be credited.

On a run-out, fielder and other players will get 2 points each.

Dream11 suggested Playing XI:

Fakhar Zaman, Gulbadan Naib, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Amir (captain), Wahab Riaz (vice captain), Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Squads:

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt/wk), Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Shahdab Khan, Mohammed Hafeez, Mohammed Hasnain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Mohammed Aamir, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Asif Ali.

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (capt), Sayed Ahmad Shirzad, Hazratullah Zazai, Asghar Afghan, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Nabi, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Dawlat Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Hamid Hassan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Samiullah Shinwari, Rahmat Shah, Noor Ali Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil (wk).

For all the latest Dream 11 Prediction News, download NewsX App