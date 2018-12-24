Pakistan will lock horns with in-tune South Africa for the 1st Test of the 3-match series at Centurion on Sunday. South Africa is reeling under the retirement of Morne Morkel and Lungi Ngidi, who has a long-term injury, while Pakistan have their own own injury concerns, with fast bowler Mohammad Abbas and opening batsman Fakhar Zaman undergoing treatment in a bid to get them fit for the first Test

Pakistan will lock horns with in-tune South Africa for the 1st Test of the 3-match series at Centurion on Sunday. While Pakistan will look to emulate their warm-up match against an Invitational XI, the host will strive to replicate the 2013 Centurian clash when they gave out a fearful beating to the visitors, winning by an innings and 18 runs. Pakistani side will bank heavily on their middle order to steer through the heavy attacking lineup of the Africans comprising Duanne Olivier, Kagsio Rabada and Dale Steyn.

In the Pakistani camp, while Azhar Ali and Babar Azam are looking dangerous, the form of Mohammad Abbas, who is currently ranked at no. 4 in the world by the ICC, is in question after he missed out batting chance in the warm-up match and was dropped out of the 3rd Test match against New Zealand due to a shoulder injury.

Among the hosts, the major concern is regarding Amla’s poor run since the staring of this year. He was a disaster for Durban Heat in the Mzansi Super League however his record at the Centurian tells a different story. In 9 Tests here Amla has four centuries and four fifties under his name.

South Africa is coming into the series after thrashing Australia 2-1 in the 3-ODI series and thumping the Aussies again in the lone T20I, while on the other hand, Pakistan will walk onto the field having suffered a narrow defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the 3-Test match series.

As for the players, South Africa is reeling under the retirement of Morne Morkel and Lungi Ngidi, who has a long-term injury, while the visitors have their own own injury concerns, with fast bowler Mohammad Abbas and opening batsman Fakhar Zaman undergoing treatment in a bid to get them fit for the first Test

SQUADS FOR PAKISTAN TOUR OF SOUTH AFRICA, 2018-19

Pakistan Test Squad: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Azhar Ali, Shan Masood, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed(c), Mohammad Rizwan, Yasir Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Abbas, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi

South Africa Test Squad: Faf du Plessis(c), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Duanne Olivier, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Dane Paterson

