UP Yoddha's need 3 consecutive wins to make it to the top 3 and they seem to be heavily banking on experienced defender Jeeva Kumar to steer through the Pirates threat. On the other hand, Pirates will look to another Pardeep classic to take on the Yoddhas.

Spirited Patna Pirates will take on struggling UP Yodhha to book their place in the playoffs on Sunday at the Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex in Panchkula. While Patna will look to make a comeback after their loss against Telugu Titans 41-36, UP Yoddha will strive to continue their winning streak after thrashing Telugu Titans and Haryana Steelers in their last matches. Yoddha is placed at 5th spot in Zone B tally, while Pirates hold the 2nd position and are on the cusp of booking their berth in the playoffs.

UP Yoddha’s need 3 consecutive wins to make it to the top 3 and they seem to be heavily banking on experienced defender Jeeva Kumar to steer through the Pirates threat. On the other hand, Pirates will look to another Pardeep classic to take on the Yoddhas.

The 2 sides have locked horns twice and both the time Patna ended on being the winning side, giving the statistics advantage to them. However, in both the contests, the margin of victory was not more than a few points.

Players to watch out for:

Pardeep Narwal has been magnificent in the last 2 contests between the 2 teams, he bagged 16 raid points from 25 attempts and he got an able ally in Jawahar Dagar who got 4 tackle points in defence in the first match, while in the second.

On the other hand, it was Shrikanth Jadhav from the Yoddha’s who rose to the occasion for UP with 17 raid points.

PAT VS UP SQUADS

Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal(c), Surender Singh, Tushar Patil, Vikas Jaglan, Jaideep, Manish, Ravinder Kumar, Vijay, Jawahar Dagar, Vikas Kale, Parveen Birwal, Manjeet, Tae Deok Eom, Arvind Kumar, Deepak Narwal, Vijay Kumar, Hyunil Park, Kuldeep Singh.

UP Yoddha: Rishank Devadiga(c), Bhanu Pratap Tomar, Azad Singh, Jeeva Kumar, Rohit Kumar Choudhary, Sachin Kumar, Sagar B Krishna, Sulieman Kabir, Shrikant Jadhav, Narender, Nitin Mavi, Prakshanth Kumar Rai, Nitesh Kumar, Amit, Vishav Chaudhary, Seong Ryeol Kim, Arkam Shaikh, Pankaj.

PAT VS UP PLAYING 7 (PROBABLE)

UP Yoddha: Nitesh Kumar, Rishank Devadiga, Narender, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin Kumar, Jeeva Kumar, Sagar Krishna.

Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal, Jaideep, Vikas Kale, Manjeet, Manish, Vijay/Deepak Narwal, Jawahar Dagar.

