Pro Kabaddi League U Mumba vs UP Yoddha: U Mumba and UP Yoddha will today take on each other at Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor. Stadium. The inform UP Yoddha's defeated Patna Pirates by 47- 31 on Thursday, while U Mumba registered a handsome victory against Delhi Dabangs in their last match. Below is the Dream 11 team, best inform players, match prediction and team news for today's U Mumba vs UP Yoddha match in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

Today at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, two champion teams, U Mumba and UP Yoddha will lock horns. The action will commence at 8 pm and it is going to be another exciting battle between both the sides as both the teams are loaded with star players. In their last match, U Mumba registered a handsome victory against Delhi Dabangs. The match was finished with 44-19 scores where U Mumba players had shown their potential and skills.

While on the other hand, the inform UP Yoddha’s defeated Patna Pirates by 47- 31. Today’s match holds significant importance for both the sides as UP Yoddha will be eyeing to continue their winning run, while U Mumba will try to stop their streak and bag more points.

Squads for the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 U Mumba vs UP Yoddha match:

U Mumba:

Defenders: Surender Singh, Anil, Fazel Atrachali, Hadi Tajik, Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Rajaguru Subramanian, Rohit Rana, Adinath Sakharam Gavali.

Raiders: Gaurav Kumar, Abolfazl Maghsoudloumahali, Vinod Kumar, Darshan Kadian, R. Sriram, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Arjun Deshwal, Abhishek Singh, Rohit Balyan.

All-rounders: E. Subash, Shiv Om, Mohit Balyan.

UP Yoddha Squad:

Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Pankaj, Jeeva Kumar, Sachin Kumar, Nitin Mavi, Vishav Chaudhary, Amit.

Raiders: Azad Singh, Sulieman Kabir, Shrikant Jadhav, Rishank Devadiga, Prashant Kumar Rai, Rohit Kumar Choudhary, Bhanu Pratap Tomar.

For all the latest Dream 11 Prediction News, download NewsX App

Read More