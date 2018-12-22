Today at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, two champion teams, U Mumba and UP Yoddha will lock horns. The action will commence at 8 pm and it is going to be another exciting battle between both the sides as both the teams are loaded with star players. In their last match, U Mumba registered a handsome victory against Delhi Dabangs. The match was finished with 44-19 scores where U Mumba players had shown their potential and skills.
While on the other hand, the inform UP Yoddha’s defeated Patna Pirates by 47- 31. Today’s match holds significant importance for both the sides as UP Yoddha will be eyeing to continue their winning run, while U Mumba will try to stop their streak and bag more points.
Squads for the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 U Mumba vs UP Yoddha match:
U Mumba:
Defenders: Surender Singh, Anil, Fazel Atrachali, Hadi Tajik, Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Rajaguru Subramanian, Rohit Rana, Adinath Sakharam Gavali.
Raiders: Gaurav Kumar, Abolfazl Maghsoudloumahali, Vinod Kumar, Darshan Kadian, R. Sriram, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Arjun Deshwal, Abhishek Singh, Rohit Balyan.
All-rounders: E. Subash, Shiv Om, Mohit Balyan.
UP Yoddha Squad:
Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Pankaj, Jeeva Kumar, Sachin Kumar, Nitin Mavi, Vishav Chaudhary, Amit.
Raiders: Azad Singh, Sulieman Kabir, Shrikant Jadhav, Rishank Devadiga, Prashant Kumar Rai, Rohit Kumar Choudhary, Bhanu Pratap Tomar.
