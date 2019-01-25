South Africa vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI Dream 11 prediction: South Africa will lock horns against Pakistan today at the SuperSport Park in Centurion for the 3rd encounter of the 5-match series. South Africa vs South Africa match will start at 4:30 pm (IST), where both the skippers, Sarfraz Ahmed and Faf du Plessis, will be eyeing another win.

South Africa vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI Dream 11 prediction: In the 5-match ODI series, South Africa will take on Pakistan today in the 3rd encounter at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The match will commence at 4:30 pm (IST), where both teams will be eyeing another win as both of them have won one match each. Today’s match is expected to be high voltage drama as Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed was in highlights for his racist comments for South African all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo, although he later apologised for it, African skipper Faf du Plessis said that they will forgive him but will not forget the incident.

South Africa Squad:

Quinton de Kock (wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Hashim Amla, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Dwaine Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks

Pakistan Squad:

Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Amir, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Imad Wasim, Usman Khan

