With an impressive track record and in-tune performance throughout this season, U Mumba will look to emulate its 2015 run when they lifted the trophy, while UP Yoddha have been the most uncertain team with a mixed season so far. They started their campaign on a losing note but booked thier eliminator berth defeating the defending champions Patna Pirates in a 41-25 affair at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata.

While statistically, U Mumba have been one of the most consistent teams so far, having upped their ante in defence, garnering 278 tackle points from 22 matches in this season. UP Yoddha have displayed potential to take on the big guns. UP have taken an embarrassing 46-24 drubbing at the hands of Tamil Thalaivas, but they also have 6 consecutive wins in a row including the impressive 41-25 against the Patna Pirates.

As for the strengths and weaknesses, U Mumba’s defence stats speak volumes about their strong foot, they have conceded only 638 points this season, the least among the 12 competing teams. For them, Iranian Fazel Atrachali has been quite a performer with the 26-year-old collecting 79 tackle points. The only weakness for Mumba has been a dull and tardy performance from the bigwigs after a long winning streak.

On the other hand, for UP Yoddha their defence has also been their key support pillar with defenders Shrikant Jadhav and Prasanth Kumar Rai putting up a camaraderie worth watching. The duo has contributed 130 overall points in 22 matches from making them a deadly threat to the U Mumba’s raiders. As for the weakness, they have struggled in their attacking department sitting at 10th for raids points collected among the 12 teams.

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

U Mumba: Siddharth Desai, has been the main attacking raider for the Mumba with 214 points from just 20 matches.

UP Yoddha: Nitesh Kumar, is one of UP’s best players with most tackle points in the team. He is undoubtedly the tackling powerhouse for the Yoddha.

SQUADS OF U MUMBA AND UP YODDHA

U Mumba

Fazel Atrachali, Dharmarajan Cheralathan, Abhishek Singh, Siddharth Desai, Vinod Kumar, Abofazl Maghsodloumahali, R. Sriram, Rohit Baliyan, Hadi Tajik, Adinath Gavali, E Subash, Surinder Singh, Shiv Om, Gaurav Kumar, Mohit Balyan, Anil.

UP Yoddha

Rishank Devadiga, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Jeeva Kumar, Shrikant Jadhav, Sachin Kumar, Darshan Kadian, Seaong Ryeol Kim, Suleiman Kabir, Narender, Rohit Kumar Choudhary, Amit, Bhanu Pratap Tomar, Pankaj, Nitesh Kumar, Azad Singh, Arkam Shaikh.

