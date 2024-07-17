79th National Garment Fair: India's Largest Trade Show Spanning One Million Sq. Ft., Ignites Retail Optimism Ahead Of Festive Season Surge

The Indian apparel industry is gearing up for the spectacular show of trends, innovation, and business opportunities at the most awaited 79th National Garment Fair (79th NGF) by CMAI scheduled to take place from 23-26 July 2024 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre and the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. With a massive 1 million square feet of exhibition space, this NGF is set to highlight the latest collection in men’s, women’s & children’s clothing.

Industry Prestige and Participation

This bi-annual trade show being organized by the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) attracts 1100 apparel manufacturers and more than 30000 pan India Retailers. NGF stands as a symbol of exclusiveness and holds significant prestige in the industry as India’s foremost comprehensive sourcing fair that maximizes both time and cost efficiency for all stakeholders.

Rajesh Masand, President, CMAI, said, “Despite the consumption slowdown prevalent since 2023, we are optimistic about rising demand in the domestic market during the upcoming festive season. Indian consumers’ distinct fashion choices, demand for unique prints, special designs, and premium merchandise provide a solid foundation for growth. We anticipate that the latter half of the year will see a notable improvement across all categories, marking 2024 as a stabilizing period that sets the stage for our brighter future.”

Strategic Venue Planning for Maximum Impact

Speaking about NGF, Rohit Munjal, Vice President and Chairman of the Fair Committee, Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI), said, “National Garment Fair attracts national-level manufacturers, distributors, retailers, industry professionals, promoting B2B sourcing relationships and offers access to new business opportunities that help drive growth.

The four-day extravagant trade show is anticipated to attract over 30,000 trade buyers from all over India. To facilitate this large quantum of trade visitors and ensure a productive experience for all stakeholders involved, we have bifurcated the total exhibition space of 1 million square feet across two largest venues of Mumbai – Men’s Wear & Women’s Wear at Bombay Exhibition Centre, Goregaon and Kid’s wear at Jio World Convention Centre in BKC thus showcasing the latest collections of over 1300 apparel brands for trade bookings.”

Rahul Mehta, Chief Mentor of CMAI, said, “As we gather to showcase cutting-edge apparel trends and foster business collaborations at the NGF, we are also embracing the future with a focus on sustainability and novelty. NGF symbolizes our collective vision for an industry that is not only fashionable and dynamic but also responsible and forward-thinking. It’s a platform where tradition meets modernity, and where the seeds of a sustainable future are sown.”

Largest Conglomerate of Retailers

The NGF consolidates itself as the largest conglomeration of retailers and manufacturers, providing a single sourcing destination. This consolidation enhances efficiency and nurtures seamless networking and collaboration opportunities within the garments & apparels ecosystem.

As a biannual celebration of garments & apparels, the NGF not only showcases the latest trends but also contributes to building a sustainable and thriving future for the Indian apparel industry. The 79th edition is expected to be a monumental chapter in the journey of the same.

About CMAI

The Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) is the most representative association of the Indian apparel industry having over 5000 members and serving more than 25,000 Retailers across India. Its Membership consists of Manufacturers, Exporters, Brands, and ancillary industry.

CMAI advocates regarding policies and also guides and encourages its members on ESG related matters and initiatives. In 2019, CMAI launched the SU.RE initiative to encourage members to embrace sustainability.

Established sixty-one years ago, CMAI has contributed immensely towards the development of the industry. In 1978, CMAI had led the creation of the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC). CMAI is also authorized by the Government of India to issue Certificate of Origin (Non-Preferential) to Exporters.

CMAI is the only Indian Association that represents the entire Indian Apparel Industry & Trade on prestigious international forums such as International Apparel Federation (IAF) headquartered in the Netherlands.

