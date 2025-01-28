Home
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Adani Group Commits Rs 2.3 Lakh Crore Investment In Odisha In Five Years

Adani Group has committed to invest Rs 2.3 lakh crore in Odisha over the next five years across sectors such as power, cement, industrial parks, aluminium and city gas.

Karan Adani, MD, Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd, met Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi and exchanged MoU for investments in Odisha over the next five years.

‘Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025’ was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

The proposed investment by the Adani Group is said to be the biggest investment intent by any business group in Utkarsh Odisha 2025.

Also, the first test flight landed at Dhamra Airstrip successfully on Tuesday.

On the occasion of Utkarsh Odisha, six projects of Adani Total Gas in Odisha, were commissioned today.

The projects are EV charging station at Bhubaneswar airport, City Gate Station-cum-Mother station project completion and Gas in from GAIL Tapoff, groundbreaking for LNG Cum multi-fuel hub at Bhadrak, project completion of CNG station at JIO BP RO in Balasore (will be open to public shortly after getting PESO approval), first domestic PNG connection gas charging and burner on in Bhadrak, and CNG station project completion at Rairangpur (first in city) of Mayurbhanj district. It will be open to public soon.

Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 is a flagship Global Investment Summit, being hosted by Odisha government, which aims to position the state as the anchor of the Purvodaya vision as well as a leading investment destination and industrial hub in India.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

