Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 1, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Economy»
  • ATM Withdrawals To Get Costlier From Today: RBI Revises Charges, Check Here

ATM Withdrawals To Get Costlier From Today: RBI Revises Charges, Check Here

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a revision in ATM transaction charges effective May 1, 2025. As per the new rule, customers exceeding the prescribed number of free monthly transactions will now be charged a maximum of ₹23 per transaction, up from the earlier limit of ₹21.

ATM Withdrawals To Get Costlier From Today: RBI Revises Charges, Check Here


The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a revision in ATM transaction charges effective May 1, 2025. As per the new rule, customers exceeding the prescribed number of free monthly transactions will now be charged a maximum of ₹23 per transaction, up from the earlier limit of ₹21.

This change applies across all commercial banks, including regional rural banks, co-operative banks, authorised ATM network operators, and white-label ATM service providers.

Revised Free Transaction Limits and Charges

Customers will continue to get five free ATM transactions per month from their own bank’s ATMs. In metro areas, they are eligible for three additional free transactions at other banks’ ATMs, while in non-metro cities, this limit is extended to five.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Once the free limit is crossed, banks are allowed to charge up to ₹23 for both financial (cash withdrawals, deposits) and non-financial (balance inquiry, PIN changes) transactions. These charges also apply to Cash Recycler Machines (CRMs), except when used for depositing cash.

RBI also clarified that applicable taxes will be added over and above the capped charge. The move is aimed at enabling banks to recover the rising cost of ATM operations while maintaining access to digital and physical banking services.

Must Read: India, US Discuss Pahalgam Terror Attack: S Jaishankar Says ‘Perpetrators, Backers And Planners Must Be Punished’

Filed under

ATM RBI

Amul Hikes Milk Prices by

Amul Hikes Milk Prices by Rs 2 Per Litre Effective Today
newsx

ATM Withdrawals To Get Costlier From Today: RBI Revises Charges, Check Here
newsx

India, US Discuss Pahalgam Terror Attack: S Jaishankar Says ‘Perpetrators, Backers And Planners Must Be...
newsx

Pakistan Army Violates Ceasefire In Jammu And Kashmir Opposite Kupwara, India Responds Proportionately
newsx

Why May 1 Is Celebrated As Maharashtra Day And Gujarat Day: Know The Story
newsx

Dilli Haat Fire: 24 Shops Damaged In South Delhi Blaze
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Amul Hikes Milk Prices by Rs 2 Per Litre Effective Today

Amul Hikes Milk Prices by Rs 2 Per Litre Effective Today

India, US Discuss Pahalgam Terror Attack: S Jaishankar Says ‘Perpetrators, Backers And Planners Must Be Punished’

India, US Discuss Pahalgam Terror Attack: S Jaishankar Says ‘Perpetrators, Backers And Planners Must Be...

Pakistan Army Violates Ceasefire In Jammu And Kashmir Opposite Kupwara, India Responds Proportionately

Pakistan Army Violates Ceasefire In Jammu And Kashmir Opposite Kupwara, India Responds Proportionately

Why May 1 Is Celebrated As Maharashtra Day And Gujarat Day: Know The Story

Why May 1 Is Celebrated As Maharashtra Day And Gujarat Day: Know The Story

Dilli Haat Fire: 24 Shops Damaged In South Delhi Blaze

Dilli Haat Fire: 24 Shops Damaged In South Delhi Blaze

Entertainment

Countdown Begins For The Maiden Edition Of WAVES Summit 2025- Here’s What You Need To Know

Countdown Begins For The Maiden Edition Of WAVES Summit 2025- Here’s What You Need To

Shine Tom Chacko Checks Into Rehab Days After Getting Bail In Drugs Case, To Be Monitored By Excise Department

Shine Tom Chacko Checks Into Rehab Days After Getting Bail In Drugs Case, To Be

How Did 24-Year-Old Misha Agrawal Die? Influencer’s Sister Reveals She Committed Suicide Over Decline In Instagram Followers

How Did 24-Year-Old Misha Agrawal Die? Influencer’s Sister Reveals She Committed Suicide Over Decline In

Could George Clooney’s Wife Amal Clooney Be Barred From The US Due To Donald Trump’s Sanctions?

Could George Clooney’s Wife Amal Clooney Be Barred From The US Due To Donald Trump’s

Ajith Kumar Hospitalized After Getting Mobbed By Fans At Chennai Airport, Sustains Leg Injury

Ajith Kumar Hospitalized After Getting Mobbed By Fans At Chennai Airport, Sustains Leg Injury

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After