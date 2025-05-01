ATM Withdrawals To Get Costlier From Today: RBI Revises Charges, Check Here

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a revision in ATM transaction charges effective May 1, 2025. As per the new rule, customers exceeding the prescribed number of free monthly transactions will now be charged a maximum of ₹23 per transaction, up from the earlier limit of ₹21.

This change applies across all commercial banks, including regional rural banks, co-operative banks, authorised ATM network operators, and white-label ATM service providers.

Revised Free Transaction Limits and Charges

Customers will continue to get five free ATM transactions per month from their own bank’s ATMs. In metro areas, they are eligible for three additional free transactions at other banks’ ATMs, while in non-metro cities, this limit is extended to five.

Once the free limit is crossed, banks are allowed to charge up to ₹23 for both financial (cash withdrawals, deposits) and non-financial (balance inquiry, PIN changes) transactions. These charges also apply to Cash Recycler Machines (CRMs), except when used for depositing cash.

RBI also clarified that applicable taxes will be added over and above the capped charge. The move is aimed at enabling banks to recover the rising cost of ATM operations while maintaining access to digital and physical banking services.

