Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Banking Frauds Rise In H1FY25, Amount Involved Jumps Eightfold: RBI Report

The RBI report for April-September 2023 highlights a significant rise in bank frauds, with 18,461 cases totaling Rs 21,367 crore, compared to the previous year's 14,480 cases involving Rs 2,623 crore. Despite this increase, the report indicates that the total fraud amount for the 2023-24 fiscal year is the lowest in a decade, with the average fraud value being the lowest in 16 years.

Banking Frauds Rise In H1FY25, Amount Involved Jumps Eightfold: RBI Report

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) latest report, the number of bank frauds during the first half of the current fiscal year saw a significant increase. From April to September 2023, there were 18,461 fraud cases involving a total of Rs 21,367 crore, compared to 14,480 cases and Rs 2,623 crore during the same period in the previous fiscal year.

The RBI’s “Report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India 2023-24” highlights the performance of various financial institutions, including commercial and co-operative banks, as well as non-banking financial companies, for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 periods.

The report notes that frauds pose several challenges to the financial system, including reputational risk, operational risk, business risk, and a decline in customer confidence, all of which have implications for financial stability.

However, for the entire 2023-24 fiscal year, the RBI reported that the total amount involved in frauds was the lowest in a decade, with the average value being the lowest in 16 years.

Filed under


Advertisement

Also Read

Indian And Pakistani Maritime Authorities Join Hands To Rescue 9 Crew Members From Sunken Vessel

Indian And Pakistani Maritime Authorities Join Hands To Rescue 9 Crew Members From Sunken Vessel

When Manmohan Singh Made Up His Mind To Attack Pakistan, Then Why Didn’t He?

When Manmohan Singh Made Up His Mind To Attack Pakistan, Then Why Didn’t He?

Ranveer Allahbadia’s Goa Getaway With Girlfriend Turns Into A Survival Story You Won’t Believe

Ranveer Allahbadia’s Goa Getaway With Girlfriend Turns Into A Survival Story You Won’t Believe

8 Rare Facts About India’s Former PM Manmohan Singh

8 Rare Facts About India’s Former PM Manmohan Singh

DeSean Jackson Set To Become Delaware State’s Next Head Coach

DeSean Jackson Set To Become Delaware State’s Next Head Coach

Entertainment

Ranveer Allahbadia’s Goa Getaway With Girlfriend Turns Into A Survival Story You Won’t Believe

Ranveer Allahbadia’s Goa Getaway With Girlfriend Turns Into A Survival Story You Won’t Believe

Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Will Help Authorities Uncover Truth Behind His Death

Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Will Help Authorities Uncover Truth Behind His Death

Who Was Simran Singh AKA ‘Jammu Ki Dhadkan’? Instagram Influencer Found Dead In Gurugram Apartment

Who Was Simran Singh AKA ‘Jammu Ki Dhadkan’? Instagram Influencer Found Dead In Gurugram Apartment

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Warns Tollywood Actors, ‘No Compromise on Law’ Amid Pushpa 2 Stampede

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Warns Tollywood Actors, ‘No Compromise on Law’ Amid Pushpa 2 Stampede

Why Was Pushpa 2 Song Dammunte Pattukora DELETED From Social Media Platforms? Here’s The Truth

Why Was Pushpa 2 Song Dammunte Pattukora DELETED From Social Media Platforms? Here’s The Truth

Advertisement

Lifestyle

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox