Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, February 13, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Banks’ Margins To Take 10 Bps Hit In FY26 Due To Rate Cuts: Fitch Ratings

Indian banks are expected to experience a slight dip in their net interest margins (NIMs) in 2025-26, with an average decline of 10 basis points.The RBI initiated its rate-cutting cycle last week, lowering the key policy rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 percent.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Banks’ Margins To Take 10 Bps Hit In FY26 Due To Rate Cuts: Fitch Ratings

The banking system's liquidity hit a one-year high


Indian banks are expected to experience a slight dip in their net interest margins (NIMs) in 2025-26, with an average decline of 10 basis points. This forecast follows the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) recent decision to cut interest rates, although the decline will likely be tempered by the RBI’s proactive measures to ease liquidity conditions, according to Fitch Ratings.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The RBI initiated its rate-cutting cycle last week, lowering the key policy rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 percent. The central bank also committed to remaining watchful, actively managing liquidity, especially since the banking system has been dealing with a liquidity deficit for the past two months.

Impact of Rate Cuts on Loan Markets

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The immediate impact of these interest rate cuts will be most noticeable in floating-rate loans tied to external benchmarks, such as housing and small and medium enterprise (SME) loans. The effect will also be felt in the broader loan market, particularly on new loans issued in an environment of declining policy rates.

Fitch Ratings warned that non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) could also see pressure on their NIMs, especially in segments where they compete with banks, such as near-prime urban housing and commercial loans.

Short-Term Pressure on NIMs

While loan rates will adjust quickly to the rate cuts, analysts expect a short-term hit to banks’ NIMs, as repricing of deposits tends to lag behind loan rate changes. Despite this, the banking sector’s NIM remained healthy at 3.5 percent between April and September 2024, although it had dropped slightly from 3.6 percent in the previous fiscal year. The dip was primarily driven by the upward repricing of deposits in response to tighter liquidity conditions.

Outlook for 2025-26: Slower Growth and Lower Yields

Fitch expects that Indian banks’ NIMs will trend closer to the long-term average of about 3 percent due to slower loan growth and lower yields. The agency added that if tight liquidity conditions prevent banks from adjusting their deposit costs in line with the falling policy rates, NIMs could narrow more quickly than anticipated.

Liquidity Conditions Provide Short-Term Support

The Indian banking system’s liquidity saw a significant increase in January, hitting over Rs 3 trillion ($34.31 billion), and remained above Rs 2 trillion in mid-February. Fitch noted that banks might receive short-term support from delayed deposit runoff rates and expected credit losses, which are not likely to materialize until after 2025-26.

While Indian banks face a challenging period with a decline in NIMs in the wake of the RBI’s rate cuts, the easing of liquidity conditions and proactive measures from the central bank may help mitigate some of the impacts. However, the extent of the pressure on banks’ margins will depend on how quickly they can adjust deposit rates and manage their loan portfolios.

ALSO READTrump To Sign Executive Order On Reciprocal Tariffs As Trade War Intensifies

Filed under

Fitch Ratings 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Chartered Flight Carrying Ex- maharashtra Minister’s Son Recalled Mid-Air After Kidnapping Report

Chartered Flight Carrying Ex- maharashtra Minister’s Son Recalled Mid-Air After Kidnapping Report

Man Who Saved Rishabh Pant’s Life in 2022 Attempts Suicide By Taking Poison, Girlfriend Dies

Man Who Saved Rishabh Pant’s Life in 2022 Attempts Suicide By Taking Poison, Girlfriend Dies

Man Who Saved Cricketer Rishabh Pant Attempts Suicide, Girlfriend Dies

Man Who Saved Cricketer Rishabh Pant Attempts Suicide, Girlfriend Dies

Eleon Musk Refers To Self As ‘White House’s Tech Support’ At World Governments Summit

Eleon Musk Refers To Self As ‘White House’s Tech Support’ At World Governments Summit

Former CJI DY Chandrachud Defends Verdict On Article 370 In A BBC Interview

Former CJI DY Chandrachud Defends Verdict On Article 370 In A BBC Interview

Entertainment

Why Is Kanye West Getting Sued Again? Rapper In Legal Trouble Due To This Disturbing Incident

Why Is Kanye West Getting Sued Again? Rapper In Legal Trouble Due To This Disturbing

How Much Does Millie Bobby Brown Earn Per Movie And Show? Everything Decoded

How Much Does Millie Bobby Brown Earn Per Movie And Show? Everything Decoded

Yeh Ma Baap Ki Kabaddi Dekh Ke So Jaate Hein: Kapil Sharma’s Nasty Joke On Parents Resurfaces Amid Ranveer Allahbadia’s Row

Yeh Ma Baap Ki Kabaddi Dekh Ke So Jaate Hein: Kapil Sharma’s Nasty Joke On

What Is Going On With Justin Bieber? Singer Spotted Again On The Streets Looking Weak And Tired Amid Divorce Rumours

What Is Going On With Justin Bieber? Singer Spotted Again On The Streets Looking Weak

Leaked: Is Kim Kardashian Getting Married To Mathew Nozska? Here’s The Truth Behind The Viral Images

Leaked: Is Kim Kardashian Getting Married To Mathew Nozska? Here’s The Truth Behind The Viral

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox