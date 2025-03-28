BSE, NSE Closed On March 31 ? Stock Market Update

With the festive season approaching, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain closed on Monday, March 31, 2025, in observance of Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id).

Significance of Eid-Ul-Fitr

Eid-Ul-Fitr marks the culmination of Ramadan, a month of fasting, prayers, and reflection for Muslims worldwide. The festival is celebrated with feasts, charitable acts, and community gatherings, symbolizing gratitude and spiritual fulfillment.

Upcoming Market Holidays in April

In addition to the closure on March 31, the stock exchanges will remain shut on the following days:

April 10 (Thursday): Mahavir Jayanti

April 14 (Monday): Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti

April 18 (Friday): Good Friday

Stock Market Trading Hours

Under normal circumstances, the Indian stock markets operate Monday to Friday, with trading hours from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM. A pre-opening session from 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM facilitates a smooth market start. The markets remain closed on weekends.

Commodity Market Schedule on March 31

Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX): The morning session will be closed, but the evening session will run from 5:00 PM to 11:30/11:55 PM.

National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX): Will remain fully closed for the day.

While stock markets will be shut, banks, insurance companies, and income tax offices will remain open to facilitate end-of-financial-year transactions. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has directed agency banks to process government transactions, ensuring smooth financial operations.

