Saturday, February 1, 2025
Budget 2025: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Increases Kisan Credit Card Loan Limit from 3 Lakh to Rs 5 Lakh

This move aims to provide greater financial support to 7.7 crore farmers, fishermen, and dairy farmers across India.

Budget 2025: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Increases Kisan Credit Card Loan Limit from 3 Lakh to Rs 5 Lakh


Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting Union Budget 2025 in Parliament. FM announced that the loan limit under the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme will be increased from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. This move aims to provide greater financial support to 7.7 crore farmers, fishermen, and dairy farmers across India.

“Kisan Credit Card facilitates short-term loans for 7.7 crore farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers. The loan limit under modified interest subvention scheme will be enhanced from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for loans taken through the KCC. For self-reliance in urea production, our govt had reopened three dormant urea plans in the eastern region to further augment urea supply – a plant with annual capacity of 12.7 lakh metro tonnes will be set up at Namrup in Assam,” says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

For microenterprises, customized credit cards with a Rs 5 lakh limit are available. In the first phase, 10 lakh of these cards will be issued.

The KCC scheme facilitates short-term loans to farmers for purchasing agricultural inputs like seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides, thereby ensuring better access to financial resources.

Kisan Credit Card is a savings-cum-loan product. In 2019, KCC scheme was extended to cover working capital requirement of animal husbandry, dairying and fisheries.

