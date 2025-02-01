Home
Saturday, February 1, 2025
Budget 2025: ID Cards And Healthcare Access To Help 10 Million Gig Workers

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces the issuance of ID cards for gig workers and their inclusion in healthcare schemes under PMJAY. The government aims to provide social security benefits and welfare measures to nearly 10 million gig workers.

Budget 2025: ID Cards And Healthcare Access To Help 10 Million Gig Workers

gig workers will be issued identity cards and added to a national registry, ensuring their inclusion in welfare schemes


In a groundbreaking move, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the Union Budget for FY 2025 that the government will officially register gig workers and provide them with identity cards, ensuring their inclusion in various welfare schemes. This landmark initiative marks a significant step toward recognizing and supporting the gig economy in India.

Gig Workers Get Identity Cards and Access to Healthcare

While presenting the Budget in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman emphasized the crucial role gig workers play in driving the dynamic growth of the online services sector. As part of the government’s efforts to integrate these workers into mainstream social security frameworks, they will now be issued identity cards and registered on the e-Shram portal.

This initiative will allow gig workers to access essential healthcare services under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY). According to the Finance Minister, this move is expected to benefit nearly 1 crore gig workers, ensuring they have the healthcare and social security protection they deserve.

A New Social Security Scheme for Gig and Platform Workers

In addition to the registration and healthcare benefits, Sitharaman also introduced a social security scheme specifically tailored for online platform workers. This scheme will be rolled out through a public-private partnership (PPP) model, with states encouraged to adopt this framework. States can also seek assistance from the India Infrastructure Project Development Fund (IIPDF) to prepare their PPP proposals for the scheme.

The Growing Gig Economy: A New Era of Employment

According to estimates by NITI Aayog, India’s gig economy is projected to employ over 23 million people by 2030. Recognizing the growing significance of this sector, the government’s initiatives aim to formalize and safeguard the rights and welfare of gig workers, who have been pivotal in shaping the country’s evolving economy.

Budget Overview: Fiscal Strategies and Growth Projections

The 2025 Budget, presented by Nirmala Sitharaman, also outlined key fiscal strategies, taxation reforms, and revenue and expenditure proposals. The 2024-25 Economic Survey predicts India’s economy will grow between 6.3% and 6.8% in FY 2025-26, showcasing optimism for the country’s economic trajectory.

This year’s budget has taken a strong step towards inclusivity, especially for the growing gig workforce, marking a significant milestone in the government’s efforts to ensure equitable access to welfare for all sectors of society.

ALSO READ: Budget 2025: Here Are the New Tax Slabs Announced In Budget 2025 

 

Filed under

Budget 2025

