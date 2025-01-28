Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Budget 2025: Old vs New Tax Regime: Key Features And Differences

With Budget 2023 making the new regime the default, individuals must decide which system suits them best based on their income, savings, and deductions. The new regime offers simplicity and lower tax rates, while the old regime provides benefits for those with significant deductions. Review your financial situation carefully to make an informed choice.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Budget 2025: Old vs New Tax Regime: Key Features And Differences

The Union Budget 2025, scheduled to be presented on February 1, is much in anticipation by salaried people and the middle class.


Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Filed under

Budget 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

House Republican Leadership Backs Trump’s Decision to Freeze Federal Aid

House Republican Leadership Backs Trump’s Decision to Freeze Federal Aid

Who Is Rapper Dank? 489 Pounds Detroit Artist Sues Lyft After Cab Driver Refused To Giver Her Ride For Being Oversized

Who Is Rapper Dank? 489 Pounds Detroit Artist Sues Lyft After Cab Driver Refused To...

Is DeepSeek Safe To Use? Australia Says Be Careful

Is DeepSeek Safe To Use? Australia Says Be Careful

NewsX Exclusive: 90% Of Delhiites Say Yamuna Water Is Unsafe To Drink, Survey Reveals

NewsX Exclusive: 90% Of Delhiites Say Yamuna Water Is Unsafe To Drink, Survey Reveals

Which Party Has A Better Plan For The Pollution Issue?

Which Party Has A Better Plan For The Pollution Issue?

Entertainment

Who Is Rapper Dank? 489 Pounds Detroit Artist Sues Lyft After Cab Driver Refused To Giver Her Ride For Being Oversized

Who Is Rapper Dank? 489 Pounds Detroit Artist Sues Lyft After Cab Driver Refused To

Laapata Ladies Nominated For Japan Academy Film Prize 2024

Laapata Ladies Nominated For Japan Academy Film Prize 2024

‘Still A Black Man. Still 100% Black,’ Says Snoop Dogg After Hitting Back At Haters Over Performing At Trump’s Crypto Ball

‘Still A Black Man. Still 100% Black,’ Says Snoop Dogg After Hitting Back At Haters

61-Year-Old Quentin Tarantino Reveals Why He Is In No Hurry To Become A Father

61-Year-Old Quentin Tarantino Reveals Why He Is In No Hurry To Become A Father

Reese Witherspoon Shares How Her Role In Legally Blonde Influenced Her Perspective

Reese Witherspoon Shares How Her Role In Legally Blonde Influenced Her Perspective

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox