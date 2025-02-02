Budget 2025: Railways Poised To Achieve 100% Electrification By The Fiscal 2025-26, Bullet Train Project Moving Forward Rapidly: Ashwini Vaishnaw | NewsX Exclusive

Indian Railways is on the brink of a transformative achievement, with 100% electrification set to be completed by 2025-26, signaling a new era of modernization. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlights the milestone, alongside key advancements in speed, safety, and infrastructure.

Indian Railways is poised to achieve a historic milestone in its modernization journey with the completion of 100% electrification by the fiscal year 2025-26, according to Union Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw. Speaking to NewsX, Vaishnaw revealed that the Indian Railways network is already at 97% electrification, with the final stretch expected to be completed soon.

Vaishnaw shared that 2023-24 would be a banner year, with several key achievements, including a record 1.6 billion tons of freight, a revenue of ₹3 lakh crore, and the long-awaited electrification milestone. “By this year, which also marks the 100th year of electrification in India, we are aiming for 100% electrification,” he said.

Transforming Railways from Overcrowded to Modern Infrastructure

The electrification target is part of a much larger ambition to transform Indian Railways from a service once seen as overcrowded, dirty, and often unsafe, to a modern and efficient system. Under the leadership of Ashwini Vaishnaw, the ministry is working to address legacy issues with a systematic approach, introducing new technology and operational changes across the network.

“We are working methodically, focusing on the ‘nuts and bolts’—not just economic reform but technological and operational change,” said Vaishnaw, who highlighted the crucial investments required for modernization. The recent budget allocation of ₹2.52 lakh crore is a step in this direction, marking a sharp increase from previous years under UPA governments, when allocations were in the ₹25,000–30,000 crore range.

The funds will be used for multiple initiatives, including the introduction of Vande Bharat trains aimed at long-distance, non-AC travel for low-income families. Vaishnaw announced plans for the manufacturing of 100 Vande Bharat trains, with 200 more on the way. Additionally, 50 Namara trains—shuttle trains between cities located at short distances—are already operational. This year’s budget also includes the construction of 1,000 new flyovers and underpasses to improve connectivity.

Focus Shifts to Upgrading Existing Tracks

As the network continues to grow, Vaishnaw emphasized that upgrading existing tracks should now take precedence over constructing new ones. “The addition of new tracks is essential, but upgrading old tracks is where we should focus now,” he said. With the introduction of faster and more efficient trains, the railway system must also modernize its infrastructure. This year, the target is to upgrade nearly 7,700 kilometers of existing tracks, a significant jump from last year’s record of 5,300 kilometers.

This focus on upgradation is coupled with the introduction of more advanced technologies, including automatic train protection systems, which were approved last year. These upgrades are set to increase the speed and safety of trains across India.

Speeding Up: New Technology and Faster Locomotives

Vaishnaw also revealed that efforts are underway to boost train speeds significantly. “Ten years ago, most of our tracks were running at speeds of 70 to 80 km/h. Now, we are already at 100 km/h, with 40% of the network running at 130 km/h,” he said. The government’s goal is to have high-density routes reach speeds of up to 160 km/h, with more advanced technologies being integrated to improve operational efficiency.

Additionally, plans to introduce 180 km/h locomotives are already underway, alongside the expansion of coverage, which would further increase train speeds. Vaishnaw mentioned that for speeds beyond 160 km/h, elevated networks would be a critical part of the plan.

Bullet Trains: Overcoming Obstacles

Another key part of India’s rail transformation is the ambitious bullet train project. Vaishnaw expressed optimism about its progress, citing the construction of 340 km of bridges, tunnels, and elevated paths, as well as the ongoing work on the undersea tunnel. The minister also highlighted that stations are coming up quickly, including the terminal station at BKC, which is expected to be one of the most sophisticated in the country.

“We’ve lost some time due to delays in permissions, but we are making up for that now,” said Vaishnaw, referring to a setback when local permissions were delayed. Despite the delay, the project is moving forward rapidly, with a top speed of 320 km/h expected for the bullet trains, and an average speed of 250-280 km/h.

Addressing Safety Concerns: A Legacy of Challenges

Safety remains a critical concern for Indian Railways, especially with a large portion of the network still unprotected. Vaishnaw acknowledged the challenges but emphasized the rigorous steps the ministry has taken to ensure the safety of passengers. “We are handling this issue meticulously. We are taking strict actions against those who jeopardize safety, including arresting individuals who block tracks or disrupt services,” he said.

Indian Railways also holds one of the largest land banks in the country, and the government is exploring ways to monetize these assets. Vaishnaw shared that railway stations are being developed with an eye toward creating commercial spaces, such as IT hubs and budget hotels. “At Bhubaneswar station, the first four floors will be for railway purposes, and the seven floors above that will house an IT hub,” he explained. This approach is expected to boost revenue while optimizing the use of available land.

The Future of Railway Stations

Vaishnaw also spoke about the vision for transforming railway stations into modern, airport-like facilities. “The progress we’re seeing at stations like Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, and others is truly remarkable,” he said. Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, the vision is to modernize 1,300 railway stations, ensuring that even the smallest stations receive the infrastructure they need.

The Bigger Picture: Economic Challenges and Optimism

In the larger economic context, Vaishnaw acknowledged the challenges in maintaining a high GDP growth rate, despite significant infrastructure progress. “India’s economy is complex, and while the global economy has faced challenges, we are maintaining growth within the 6-8% band. Our Prime Minister’s economic thinking focuses on long-term investment, which is why we are confident we will continue to grow,” he concluded.

