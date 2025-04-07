Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, April 7, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Economy»
  • Crashed! Stock Market Plunges Over 2600 Points, Nifty Goes Below 21,900

Crashed! Stock Market Plunges Over 2600 Points, Nifty Goes Below 21,900

Concerns over potential tariff escalations, reportedly linked to former US President Donald Trump’s proposed measures, sent benchmark indices into a sharp nosedive on Monday morning.

Crashed! Stock Market Plunges Over 2600 Points, Nifty Goes Below 21,900


Indian stock markets opened the week on a bearish note, taking cues from global markets rattled by rising trade tensions between the US and China. Concerns over potential tariff escalations, reportedly linked to former US President Donald Trump’s proposed measures, sent benchmark indices into a sharp nosedive on Monday morning.

By 9:24 am, the BSE Sensex had plummeted 2,564.74 points, sliding to 72,799.95. The NSE Nifty50 also suffered a heavy blow, slipping 831.95 points to trade at 22,072.50.

Rupee Stumbles to Weakest Opening Since February

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee recorded its steepest opening fall in almost two months. The domestic currency opened 41 paise lower at 85.65 against the US dollar, compared to its previous close of 85.24 on Friday, as per Bloomberg data. This marks its most significant drop at opening since February 10.

Despite a recent decline in global crude oil prices, the rupee’s depreciation has been largely attributed to heightened global risk aversion. The sharp dip comes after China imposed retaliatory tariffs of 34% on US goods, responding to the US’s steep 54% tariffs aimed at curbing Chinese exports.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

So far in April, the rupee has weakened by 0.3%, following a 2.3% gain in March, reflecting a shift in investor sentiment amid renewed global economic uncertainty.

RBI Policy Meet in Focus

Traders and investors are also eyeing the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting beginning today. Market participants expect the RBI to address currency volatility and inflationary concerns in the upcoming review.

Anil Kumar Bhansali, Executive Director and Head of Treasury at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, remarked that the rupee is likely to trade in the 85.50 to 86.00 range throughout the day, with demand for the US dollar expected to stay strong during dips.

As geopolitical uncertainty deepens and global market volatility persists, both equities and currency markets in India are expected to remain under pressure in the short term.

Also Read: Delhi Witnesses First Hike In Nine Months, CNG Prices Surge By Rs 1 To Rs 3 Per Kg

Filed under

nifty Stock market Crashed

Actor Dia Mirza has hit b

‘Verify Your Facts’, Dia Mirza Responds To Telangana CM’s AI Content Accusation Of Gachibowli Tree-Felling
A mob in Manipur set fire

Why Was Manipur BJP Minority Morcha President’s House Set Ablaze?
newsx

Sperm Health, Sexual Balance Can Go Wrong If You Do Not Stop Smoking: Dr Nishi...
Google DeepMind researche

Can AI Destroy Human Existence? Google Predicts Artificial Intelligence Can Achieve Human-Like Intelligence By 2030
Sunrisers Hyderabad's IPL

Kavya Maran’s Angry Reaction Steals Spotlight As SRH Suffer 4th Consecutive Defeat In IPL 2025
newsx

Who Is The New CPIM General Secretary?
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Verify Your Facts’, Dia Mirza Responds To Telangana CM’s AI Content Accusation Of Gachibowli Tree-Felling

‘Verify Your Facts’, Dia Mirza Responds To Telangana CM’s AI Content Accusation Of Gachibowli Tree-Felling

Why Was Manipur BJP Minority Morcha President’s House Set Ablaze?

Why Was Manipur BJP Minority Morcha President’s House Set Ablaze?

Sperm Health, Sexual Balance Can Go Wrong If You Do Not Stop Smoking: Dr Nishi Singh On Lighting Fertility

Sperm Health, Sexual Balance Can Go Wrong If You Do Not Stop Smoking: Dr Nishi...

Can AI Destroy Human Existence? Google Predicts Artificial Intelligence Can Achieve Human-Like Intelligence By 2030

Can AI Destroy Human Existence? Google Predicts Artificial Intelligence Can Achieve Human-Like Intelligence By 2030

Kavya Maran’s Angry Reaction Steals Spotlight As SRH Suffer 4th Consecutive Defeat In IPL 2025

Kavya Maran’s Angry Reaction Steals Spotlight As SRH Suffer 4th Consecutive Defeat In IPL 2025

Entertainment

Indian Idol 15 Finale: Manasi Ghosh Wins Trophy, Rs 25 Lakh Prize—All About The Talented Singer

Indian Idol 15 Finale: Manasi Ghosh Wins Trophy, Rs 25 Lakh Prize—All About The Talented

Did Laapataa Ladies Copy Burqa City? French Director Demands Clarification

Did Laapataa Ladies Copy Burqa City? French Director Demands Clarification

Jacqueline Fernandez On Her Mother Kim’s Passing: ‘She Was My Strength, I Miss Her Deeply’

Jacqueline Fernandez On Her Mother Kim’s Passing: ‘She Was My Strength, I Miss Her Deeply’

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Mother Kim Fernandez Passes Away, After Brief Hospital Stay

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Mother Kim Fernandez Passes Away, After Brief Hospital Stay

Peddi Release Date Promo Featuring Ram Charan Teja Out: Pushpa 2 Makers Ready With Another Bang!

Peddi Release Date Promo Featuring Ram Charan Teja Out: Pushpa 2 Makers Ready With Another

Lifestyle

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting