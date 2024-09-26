Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Demand For 3BHK Soar; Prices Up In Noida And Gurugram

These price increases have propelled average rates to new highs, with Noida reaching INR 11,625 per square foot (psf), Gurugram at Rs 14,650 psf, and Greater Noida at Rs 7,752 psf during the July-September quarter.

Demand For 3BHK Soar; Prices Up In Noida And Gurugram

The demand for 3BHK units has emerged as the dominant choice among homebuyers, accounting for over 50 per cent of the total demand in most major cities across India, according to the latest PropIndex Report by Magicbricks.

As residential demand surged by 12.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter between July and September 2024, 3BHK units remained the most sought-after housing configuration, particularly in key urban markets, while 2BHK units continued to be popular in select cities like Chennai, Navi Mumbai, and Thane.

This surge comes alongside an 8.3 per cent increase in residential property prices. The satellite cities near major urban centres like Delhi and Mumbai are leading the charge in price appreciation.
Noida (16.9 per cent QoQ), Gurugram (15.5 per cent QoQ), and Greater Noida (15.1 per cent QoQ) recorded the highest jumps in residential prices.

MUST READ: NTPC Green Energy Signs 10 GW Renewable Project Agreement

These price increases have propelled average rates to new highs, with Noida reaching INR 11,625 per square foot (psf), Gurugram at Rs 14,650 psf, and Greater Noida at Rs 7,752 psf during the July-September quarter.

Commenting on these trends, Abhishek Bhadra, Head of Research at Magicbricks, stated, “The residential real estate market is witnessing strong interest for both primary homeownership and investment. Demand is increasing at its highest pace in the past two years, with satellite cities around major urban centres such as Delhi and Mumbai attracting significant attention.”
He added, “Possibly there is also a fear of missing out (FOMO) among investors, which continues to drive market activity. However, as more supply enters the market, residential prices are expected to continue rising in the short term, though at a more moderate pace.”

While residential demand surged, the report also observed a 2.8 per cent QoQ increase in residential supply during the same period.

Notably, the demand for under-construction (UC) properties also soared, with capital appreciation for such projects reaching 11 per cent QoQ across the cities tracked by Magicbricks.
Thane, Gurugram, and Noida saw the steepest gains in UC properties, with Thane experiencing a 19.5 per cent QoQ increase, Gurugram seeing a 17.3 per cent rise, and Noida reporting a 14.5 per cent gain in property values.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: CBI Registers Cheating Case Against Cox & Kings Directors

Filed under

3 BHK PRICE IN GURUGRAM 3BHK FLATS 3BHK PRICES IN NOIDA GREATER NOIDA FLATS Gurugram

Also Read

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s Oversight | Exclusive

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s...

Entertainment

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual Assault Probe

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

Lifestyle

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox