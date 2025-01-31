Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 31, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Economic Survey 2024-25: India’s Insurance Sector To Become Fastest-Growing Among G20 Nations

India's insurance sector is expected to be the fastest-growing market among G20 nations over the next five years (2024-2028), according to the Economic Survey 2024-25 presented in Parliament on Friday.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Economic Survey 2024-25: India’s Insurance Sector To Become Fastest-Growing Among G20 Nations


India’s insurance sector is expected to be the fastest-growing market among G20 nations over the next five years (2024-2028), according to the Economic Survey 2024-25 presented in Parliament on Friday.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The survey highlighted the sector’s strong performance and its growing role in India’s financial system.

It said “India’s insurance sector is performing well and is projected to become the fastest-growing market among G20 nations over the next five years (2024-2028)”.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The survey highlighted that the rapid expansion of the insurance market is driven by strong economic fundamentals, increasing corporate earnings, and rising institutional investments.

Additionally, the sector has benefited from growing inflows from Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs), higher financial formalisation, digitisation, and improved accessibility. These factors have strengthened the insurance market, making it a key contributor to India’s financial sector growth.

Alongside the insurance industry, the pension sector is also expected to grow significantly as India moves from a lower-middle-income to an upper-middle-income country.

As income levels rise, more people are likely to invest in pension plans, ensuring long-term financial security. This transition will further deepen India’s financial sector and encourage more savings and investments.

It added “The pension sector is expected to grow as the economy transitions from a lower-middle-income to an upper middle-income country”.

The Economic Survey emphasized the need for balancing financial sector development with financialisation as India works towards its economic vision for 2047.

It stated that the country must consider household financial savings, investment needs, and levels of financial literacy while designing policies for the financial sector.

Ensuring that incentives in the sector align with India’s long-term economic goals is essential for sustainable growth.

It said “As India strives to align its financial system with its economic aspirations for 2047, she should strive to maintain the fine balance between financial sector development and growth on the one hand and financialisation on the other.

With favourable economic conditions, increasing financial awareness, and supportive government policies, India’s insurance and pension sectors are set to expand rapidly in the coming years.

However, careful planning and policy measures will be crucial to maintaining this growth while ensuring financial stability and inclusion.

ALSO READ: Economic Survey 2025: India’s Trade Growth Continues With USD 602.6 Billion Exports In FY25

Filed under

Budget 2025 Economic Survey 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Beware! Eating This Food Item On A Daily Basis Could Increase Your Cancer Risk By 18%- Here’s What To Do!

Beware! Eating This Food Item On A Daily Basis Could Increase Your Cancer Risk By...

Mahakumbh 2025: Prayagraj Railway Operates Over 700 Trains in 2 Days, Safely Transporting 20 Lakh Devotees During Mauni Amavasya

Mahakumbh 2025: Prayagraj Railway Operates Over 700 Trains in 2 Days, Safely Transporting 20 Lakh...

Mass Resignations Shake AAP! 7 MLAs Quit Just Days Before Delhi Elections

Mass Resignations Shake AAP! 7 MLAs Quit Just Days Before Delhi Elections

Sarpanch Murder Case: Beed Court Sends Accused Sudarshan Ghule To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Sarpanch Murder Case: Beed Court Sends Accused Sudarshan Ghule To 14-Day Judicial Custody

This Is What India Is Sending Into Space With Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla In Axiom-4 Mission

This Is What India Is Sending Into Space With Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla In Axiom-4 Mission

Entertainment

Who Is Anna Beatriz? OnlyFans Model Dies After Falling Off Balcony While Filming Sexual Act With Two Male Co-Stars

Who Is Anna Beatriz? OnlyFans Model Dies After Falling Off Balcony While Filming Sexual Act

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Cops Finally Get A Breakthrough With Facial Recognition

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Cops Finally Get A Breakthrough With Facial Recognition

Who Is Raftaar’s First Wife? Rapper Marries For The Second Time 5 Years After Divorcing Komal Vohra

Who Is Raftaar’s First Wife? Rapper Marries For The Second Time 5 Years After Divorcing

Salman Khan’s Rakhi Sister Shweta Rohira Shares Heartfelt Post After Major Road Accident

Salman Khan’s Rakhi Sister Shweta Rohira Shares Heartfelt Post After Major Road Accident

Swara Bhaskar’s X Account Suspended Over ‘Copyright Violation’: Actress Slams Move As Censorship

Swara Bhaskar’s X Account Suspended Over ‘Copyright Violation’: Actress Slams Move As Censorship

Lifestyle

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox