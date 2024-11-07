Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, November 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates Amid Steady Decline in Inflation Following Trump Victory

The latest rate cut aims to support the labor market and address inflation, which now sits just above the Fed’s 2% target.

Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates Amid Steady Decline in Inflation Following Trump Victory

The Federal Reserve has reduced its key interest rate by a quarter-point, bringing it to approximately 4.6%, down from 5.3%. This decision follows a larger half-point cut in September and reflects the Fed’s attempt to balance economic growth and inflation control.

The latest rate cut aims to support the labor market and address inflation, which now sits just above the Fed’s 2% target. Inflation has decreased significantly from its peak of 9.1% in mid-2022 to 2.4% in September, marking a three-and-a-half-year low.

The recent cut was implemented following Donald Trump’s victory in the presidential election, which raised expectations of faster economic growth, larger federal budget deficits, and potential inflation. Trump’s proposed policies, including a 10% tariff on imports, increased taxes on Chinese goods, and possible mass deportations, are projected to drive up inflation. Economists from Goldman Sachs predict these measures could push inflation to 2.75%-3% by mid-2026.

Despite the recent rate reductions, investors have raised Treasury yields since September, which has resulted in higher borrowing costs across the economy. This counteracts some of the benefits consumers might expect from the Fed’s rate cuts, as mortgage and car loan rates have risen, even as the Fed lowers its benchmark rate. The Fed’s decision has also sparked debate on its future moves, given the conflicting signals from the economy.

Consumer spending remains strong, boosted by higher-income shoppers, contributing to healthy economic growth at an annual rate near 3%. However, hiring has slowed, and job market weakness has been a concern for the Fed, with Chair Jerome Powell suggesting that the recent rate cut aims, in part, to support employment.

As Trump prepares to assume office, his stance on Fed independence has raised concerns about potential political interference in the Fed’s policies. Trump previously criticized Powell for rate hikes and has suggested the president should have a say in Fed decisions, which challenges the institution’s long-standing independence.

The Fed’s policymakers had originally projected further cuts through November, December, and into the next year. However, the strong economy and Trump’s anticipated policy changes may reduce the likelihood of continued rate cuts, especially if inflation rises. The Fed now faces the task of balancing growth and inflation, with Powell emphasizing that the Fed’s policy remains independent of political influence in the near term.

ALSO READ: 2024 US Elections Result: How Did Trump’s Victory Boost the Wealth of the Top 10 Richest by $64B?

Filed under

Fed Chair Jerome Powell Federal reserve US election results
Advertisement

Also Read

Candyman Star, Tony Todd Dies At 69

Candyman Star, Tony Todd Dies At 69

Delhi AQI Improves Marginally, Weekend Still Brings ‘Severe’ Air Quality

Delhi AQI Improves Marginally, Weekend Still Brings ‘Severe’ Air Quality

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur Hosts Samosa Party To Mock Congress

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur Hosts Samosa Party To Mock Congress

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

ChatGPT Experiences Global Outage, Users Encounter ‘Bad Gateway’ Error

ChatGPT Experiences Global Outage, Users Encounter ‘Bad Gateway’ Error

Entertainment

Candyman Star, Tony Todd Dies At 69

Candyman Star, Tony Todd Dies At 69

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance, No Contacts And More

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance,

Is Sydney Sweeney Dating Young Footballer Jimmy Horn Jr.?

Is Sydney Sweeney Dating Young Footballer Jimmy Horn Jr.?

Grammy 2025 Nominations: The Biggest Snubs You Won’t Believe

Grammy 2025 Nominations: The Biggest Snubs You Won’t Believe

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

Top Myntra Deals: Enjoy Up To 40% Off On Iconic Perfumes From Davidoff, Tommy Hilfiger & More

Top Myntra Deals: Enjoy Up To 40% Off On Iconic Perfumes From Davidoff, Tommy Hilfiger

Free People x Yellowstone: Fashion Brand Launches Limited-Edition Collection in Collaboration with Paramount

Free People x Yellowstone: Fashion Brand Launches Limited-Edition Collection in Collaboration with Paramount

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For Quicker Recovery

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox