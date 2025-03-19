Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Economy»
  • Federal Reserve Holds Interest Rates Steady, Stocks Rally On Prospect of Cuts

Federal Reserve Holds Interest Rates Steady, Stocks Rally On Prospect of Cuts

The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday, signaling potential cuts later this year amid economic uncertainty. While markets rallied on the news, policymakers remain cautious as inflation and tariffs shape the outlook.

Federal Reserve Holds Interest Rates Steady, Stocks Rally On Prospect of Cuts

The Fed keeps interest rates unchanged, signaling possible cuts in 2025 amid economic uncertainty and tariff concerns.


In a widely anticipated decision, the Federal Reserve opted on Wednesday to keep its benchmark interest rates unchanged, while signaling potential reductions later this year. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) held its key borrowing rate in the 4.25%-4.5% range, where it has remained since December. Financial markets had priced in almost no likelihood of a rate adjustment at this week’s two-day policy meeting.

The Fed’s decision comes amid growing concerns over the economic impact of recently imposed tariffs. Alongside maintaining rates, officials updated their economic projections through 2027 and adjusted the pace at which they are reducing bond holdings.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Projected Interest Rate Cuts Despite Tariff Uncertainty

Despite uncertainties surrounding President Donald Trump’s tariff policies and a broader fiscal strategy of tax cuts and deregulation, the Fed maintained its outlook for rate reductions. Officials project a total decrease of 0.5 percentage points through 2025, likely translating to two separate quarter-point cuts.

Investor sentiment was buoyed by the possibility of further rate cuts, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average surging over 400 points following the announcement. However, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell underscored the Fed’s cautious stance in a press conference, emphasizing that interest rates would remain elevated if economic conditions warranted it.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“If the economy remains strong, and inflation does not continue to move sustainably toward 2%, we can maintain policy restraint for longer,” Powell said. “If the labor market were to weaken unexpectedly, or inflation were to fall more quickly than anticipated, we can ease policy accordingly.”

Interest Rates: Fed Acknowledges Rising Uncertainty

In its post-meeting statement, the FOMC noted an increasingly uncertain economic outlook.

“Uncertainty around the economic outlook has increased,” the statement read. “The Committee is attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate.”

The Federal Reserve is tasked with maintaining full employment and stable prices. Powell acknowledged a “moderation in consumer spending” and cautioned that tariffs could exert upward pressure on prices. These trends, he suggested, contributed to the Fed’s more measured economic outlook.

The committee downgraded its economic growth forecast while revising inflation expectations upward. Officials now project GDP growth at 1.7% for 2025, a 0.4 percentage point reduction from December’s estimate. Meanwhile, core inflation is expected to rise at an annual rate of 2.8%, up 0.3 percentage points from the previous projection.

The Fed’s “dot plot,” which reflects officials’ rate expectations, indicated a shift toward a more cautious stance. In the December meeting, only one official foresaw no rate cuts in 2025, whereas four now anticipate rates staying unchanged. The outlook for subsequent years remained steady, with projections suggesting two rate cuts in 2026 and an additional cut in 2027 before stabilizing at a long-term rate of approximately 3%.

Fed Slows ‘Quantitative Tightening’ Measures

Beyond interest rates, the Fed also announced a slowdown in its balance sheet reduction, a process known as “quantitative tightening.”

Under the revised approach, the Fed will now allow only $5 billion in maturing Treasury securities to roll off its balance sheet each month, down from the previous $25 billion. However, the cap on mortgage-backed securities remains unchanged at $35 billion, a level rarely reached since the tightening process began.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller was the sole dissenting vote in the decision. While he supported keeping rates steady, he opposed scaling back the balance sheet reduction program.

Also Read: Who is Michelle Bowman?  Trump Nominates Fed Governor Michelle Bowman for Top Supervisory Role

Filed under

Federal Reserve Interest Rates Jerome Powell

newsx

Parents Claim Death Penalty For Daughter Who Killed Her Merchant Navy Husband With Help Of...
The Fed keeps interest ra

Federal Reserve Holds Interest Rates Steady, Stocks Rally On Prospect of Cuts
newsx

Electric Vehicle Prices To Match Petrol Vehicles Within Six Months, Claims Nitin Gadkari
newsx

Bharat Ratna For Sunita Williams? West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Urges
Heavy police presence at

What’s Happening at Bayside High School? Large Police Presence Amid Potential Threat Investigation
Rapper Bricc Baby arreste

Big U On Run? Bricc Baby & Others Arrested In Major Gang Bust
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Parents Claim Death Penalty For Daughter Who Killed Her Merchant Navy Husband With Help Of Her Lover

Parents Claim Death Penalty For Daughter Who Killed Her Merchant Navy Husband With Help Of...

Electric Vehicle Prices To Match Petrol Vehicles Within Six Months, Claims Nitin Gadkari

Electric Vehicle Prices To Match Petrol Vehicles Within Six Months, Claims Nitin Gadkari

Bharat Ratna For Sunita Williams? West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Urges

Bharat Ratna For Sunita Williams? West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Urges

What’s Happening at Bayside High School? Large Police Presence Amid Potential Threat Investigation

What’s Happening at Bayside High School? Large Police Presence Amid Potential Threat Investigation

Big U On Run? Bricc Baby & Others Arrested In Major Gang Bust

Big U On Run? Bricc Baby & Others Arrested In Major Gang Bust

Entertainment

Big U On Run? Bricc Baby & Others Arrested In Major Gang Bust

Big U On Run? Bricc Baby & Others Arrested In Major Gang Bust

Kanye West Targets Jay-Z, Beyoncé, And Their Children In Social Media Outburst

Kanye West Targets Jay-Z, Beyoncé, And Their Children In Social Media Outburst

Anurag Kashyap Calls Out Netflix India’s Hypocrisy Over Not Supporting Indian Content: Fingers Crossed For A Better Future

Anurag Kashyap Calls Out Netflix India’s Hypocrisy Over Not Supporting Indian Content: Fingers Crossed For

Trouble In Paradise? Selena Gomez And Her Fiance Benny Blanco Put A Pause On Their Wedding Plans- Here’s Why!

Trouble In Paradise? Selena Gomez And Her Fiance Benny Blanco Put A Pause On Their

I Followed Him Back: Sobhita Dhulipala Reveals How A Simple Instagram Exchange Kickstarted Their Love Story

I Followed Him Back: Sobhita Dhulipala Reveals How A Simple Instagram Exchange Kickstarted Their Love

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips