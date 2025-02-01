Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Present 8th Consecutive Budget Today

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her record eighth consecutive Union Budget today, with high expectations for income tax relief and economic growth.

As the Modi government prepares for Budget 2025, speculation is growing over whether the Old Tax Regime will be completely scrapped.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her record eighth consecutive Union Budget today. The salaried class is eagerly anticipating major relief in income tax rates and slabs to ease the burden of inflation. The minister gave the final touches to the Budget document on Friday ahead of the presentation.

The finance ministry shared on X, “Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt. @nsitharaman interacts with the Secretaries and the senior officials involved in the Budget making process @FinMinIndia while giving final touches to the Union Budget 2025-26 at her office in North Block, in New Delhi, today.”

Key Points to Know Before the Budget Speech

Economic Survey Projections: The Economic Survey presented by Sitharaman in Parliament projected India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the range of 6.3% to 6.8% for the financial year 2025-26. It indicated that India’s world-beating growth is moderating and more needs to be done to achieve the near 8% annual rate required to achieve the Viksit Bharat target by 2047. Middle-Class Expectations: Expectations of the middle class are high after Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, for elevating the poor and middle class. “I pray to Goddess Lakshmi that the poor and the middle-class sections in the country are blessed by her,” the prime minister said on Friday. Geopolitical Uncertainties: The Modi government’s second full budget in its third term will be presented against the backdrop of geopolitical uncertainties and an economic growth rate slowing to a four-year low, with new US President Donald Trump threatening tariffs against countries like India. Analysts’ Expectations: Analysts and experts expect some tax rationalisation, export push, better implementation of capital spending plans, and a clear roadmap on structural reforms. Expert Opinions: DK Srivastava, Chief Policy Advisor at EY India, stated, “As we navigate a challenging economic landscape, the upcoming budget must balance fiscal prudence with growth-oriented measures. Increasing capital expenditure and putting more disposable income in the hands of consumers, particularly urban consumers, will be pivotal to uplifting growth in domestic demand”. Karnataka’s Plea: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged the Centre to recognise the state’s contribution and ensure ‘just and proportional’ resource distribution. He also criticised the Union government over its ‘discriminatory approach’ towards Karnataka. NRI Concerns: Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal wrote to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, flagging concerns among NRIs over recent changes in the taxation of capital gains on real estate. He urged the minister to extend the same tax benefits to NRIs in the upcoming Budget as have been given to other citizens. Representation Issues: Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi highlighted the “absence of Dalits, tribals, backward classes, and minorities” in the budget-making process. Congress Meeting: The Congress held a meeting at Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi’s residence, discussing issues such as inflation, unemployment, the Maha Kumbh stampede, and the alleged insult to B R Ambedkar. Himachal’s Expectations: The Himachal government and various sections of society in the state have high expectations from the Union Budget for 2025-26. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stated that the state does not have an international-standard airport and urged the Union government to bear the entire cost of such an airport.

As the nation awaits the presentation of the Union Budget, all eyes are on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to see how she addresses these pressing issues and balances the needs of various stakeholders.

