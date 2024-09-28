Foreign Investment Hits Record ₹23,600 Cr This Week

The highest inflow was recorded on Monday, when FPIs pumped Rs 15,181 crore into Indian equities

Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI) investment in the Indian stock market surged to record high this week, with net investments totaling Rs 23,659.55 crore, according to data from the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL).

As per the data, the highest inflow was recorded on Monday, when FPIs pumped Rs 15,181 crore into Indian equities. This strong investment continued throughout the week, with Friday’s net investment reaching Rs 8,537 crore, helping push the total weekly net investment past the Rs 23,000 crore mark.

This significant inflow brings the total FPI investment for September to Rs 57,359 crore, marking the highest FPI investment in Indian equities so far this year.

“FIIs have invested Rs 57359 crores so far in September with investment through the exchanges alone touching Rs 46480 crores.

Total investment by FIIs so far in 2024 now stands at Rs 100245 crores. This has contributed to the stability in INR this year” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

After the US Fed lowered interest rates, the liquidity inflow to Indian markets have increased. The consistent investment by foreign investors highlights growing confidence in India’s stock markets, with many seeking to capitalize on strong economic growth and favorable market conditions.

The data also highlighted that the investment by the domestic investors also remained strong this week. The domestic institutional investors pumped Rs 15,961.71 crore into Indian stocks which also helped the indices touching new highs this week.

This record-breaking investment is expected to provide further momentum to Indian equities, potentially leading to sustained market growth in the coming months.

Earlier, the net foreign investment in August in the Indian equity market declined to Rs 7,322 crore, marking the lowest monthly investment in the past three months.

This drop is particularly stark when compared to July, where foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) had invested Rs 32,359 crore, according to data from the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL).

As per the data by NSDL, throughout August, foreign investors were largely net sellers in the Indian equity market.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)