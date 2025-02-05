Gold Price Crosses Rs 85000-Mark For 1st-Time; What’s Fueling The Demand?

Gold prices have surged to new heights, crossing the Rs 85,000 mark for the first time ever, fueled by global uncertainty and economic factors. On Monday, gold prices rose by Rs 400 to reach a record Rs 85,300 per 10 grams in the national capital, according to the All India Sarafa Association. This surge continues a strong upward trend, with gold futures for April hitting a new all-time high of Rs 84,200 per 10 grams on February 5, 2025.

What’s Behind the Rising Gold Prices?

The jump in gold prices comes amid multiple global factors. Experts attribute the rally to a mix of geopolitical tensions, the weakening Indian rupee, and uncertainty surrounding US-China trade relations. As global markets continue to face volatility, investors are flocking to gold, a traditional safe-haven asset, driving prices higher.

According to Rahul Kalantri, VP of commodities at Mehta Equities Ltd, “Gold surged past ₹85,000 as investors turned to safe-haven assets amid US-China trade tensions and a weak rupee.” He further noted that global uncertainties, along with the Federal Reserve’s stance on interest rates, have created a favorable environment for gold’s continued upward trajectory.

The Impact of the Weak Rupee and Global Trade Tensions

A major contributing factor to rising gold prices is the sharp depreciation of the Indian rupee. As the rupee weakens, gold becomes more expensive for domestic buyers, pushing prices further up. ICICI Securities reports that the spot gold price recently hit $2,845 per ounce, boosted by safe-haven demand and the weak US dollar.

Additionally, ongoing trade tensions between the US and China, coupled with China’s decision to increase gold reserves for the second consecutive month, have stoked the fire for gold prices. This adds to the already strong demand for precious metals in uncertain times.

How the Gold Market is Responding

In the past trading sessions, gold has settled positively both in the domestic and international markets. The gold futures contract for April recently closed at Rs 83,797 per 10 grams, gaining 0.62%. On Saturday, the price of gold had reached Rs 84,900 per 10 grams, showing the resilience of this precious metal in times of financial volatility.

Meanwhile, silver prices have also seen a surge, reaching 7-week highs as the dollar weakened following disappointing economic data.

What Should Investors Do Now?

Experts suggest that any price dips should be viewed as buying opportunities, especially as the outlook for gold remains bullish. According to Kalantri, “A gold price decline is unlikely unless the rupee strengthens significantly.” Investors are now closely watching India’s new RBI governor’s first monetary policy meeting for potential insights into rupee stability.

For now, gold prices are expected to rise further, with potential targets ranging from ₹86,500 to ₹87,000 in the coming months. However, profit-booking may occur once gold reaches these levels.

Gold Price in Major Cities: What You Should Know

As gold prices continue to rise, here’s a snapshot of the latest gold prices across key cities: