Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Economy»
  • Gold Prices Cross ₹1 Lakh In Hyderabad Amid Wedding Season Rush

Gold Prices Cross ₹1 Lakh In Hyderabad Amid Wedding Season Rush

Hyderabad witnessed a historic milestone on Tuesday as gold prices crossed ₹1 lakh per 10 grams for the first time, intensifying concerns for buyers amid the ongoing wedding season.

Gold Prices Cross ₹1 Lakh In Hyderabad Amid Wedding Season Rush


Hyderabad witnessed a historic milestone on Tuesday as gold prices crossed ₹1 lakh per 10 grams for the first time, intensifying concerns for buyers amid the ongoing wedding season. The steep hike comes in the backdrop of rising global trade tensions and a weakening US dollar, pushing investors towards gold as a safe-haven asset.

As of now, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at ₹92,900, while 24-carat gold stands at ₹1,01,350. Just ten days ago, on April 8, the same quantities were priced at ₹82,250 and ₹89,730 respectively—marking a sharp 12.9% increase within days.

The price rally has been consistent since the start of 2025. In January, 22-carat gold was available for ₹71,500 and 24-carat gold for ₹78,000. In less than four months, gold has appreciated by over ₹23,000 per 10 grams, offering a return of nearly 29%.

Despite the wedding season’s high demand, many buyers are holding off. Hussain, a resident of Bahadurpura, said he has postponed gold shopping despite upcoming weddings in the family, hoping for a price correction. Another resident, Jameel Khan from Attapur, echoed the sentiment, saying he plans to wait a few more months before buying.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The gold price surge is not limited to Hyderabad. Other major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru have also reported similar spikes, driven by growing uncertainty in global markets and investor flight to safety.

Filed under

gold price

newsx

Aamir Khan’s Dream Project, Mahabharat To Bring In Multiple Filmmakers
newsx

‘Made Progress On A Number Of Issues’: Harsh Vardhan Shringla Highlights Trade Growth, Modi-Trump Bond,...
A new book by AS Dulat on

‘Farooq Was Broken, Not Backing 370 Abrogation’ — AS Dulat Slams ‘Mischievous’ Spin On His...
Flipkart Makes Bold Move:

Flipkart Makes Bold Move: Relocates Holding Company To India, Strengthens Commitment To Local Market
newsx

Aamir Khan To Produce Mahabharat, Not Act: Exclusive Details On The Project
newsx

KKR’s Path To IPL 2025 Playoffs: Scenarios And Possibilities After Winning 3 Of 8 Matches
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Aamir Khan’s Dream Project, Mahabharat To Bring In Multiple Filmmakers

Aamir Khan’s Dream Project, Mahabharat To Bring In Multiple Filmmakers

‘Made Progress On A Number Of Issues’: Harsh Vardhan Shringla Highlights Trade Growth, Modi-Trump Bond, and JD Vance’s Key Role | NewsX Exclusive

‘Made Progress On A Number Of Issues’: Harsh Vardhan Shringla Highlights Trade Growth, Modi-Trump Bond,...

‘Farooq Was Broken, Not Backing 370 Abrogation’ — AS Dulat Slams ‘Mischievous’ Spin On His Book ‘The Chief Minister And The Spy’ | NewsX Exclusive

‘Farooq Was Broken, Not Backing 370 Abrogation’ — AS Dulat Slams ‘Mischievous’ Spin On His...

Flipkart Makes Bold Move: Relocates Holding Company To India, Strengthens Commitment To Local Market

Flipkart Makes Bold Move: Relocates Holding Company To India, Strengthens Commitment To Local Market

Aamir Khan To Produce Mahabharat, Not Act: Exclusive Details On The Project

Aamir Khan To Produce Mahabharat, Not Act: Exclusive Details On The Project

Entertainment

Aamir Khan To Produce Mahabharat, Not Act: Exclusive Details On The Project

Aamir Khan To Produce Mahabharat, Not Act: Exclusive Details On The Project

Actor Mahesh Babu Summoned By ED In Alleged Money Laundering Case

Actor Mahesh Babu Summoned By ED In Alleged Money Laundering Case

Who Is ​Shine Tom Chacko’s First Wife? Actor Arrested In Drug Case Got Divorced, Later Got Engaged To Model Thanuja Only To Be Single Again

Who Is ​Shine Tom Chacko’s First Wife? Actor Arrested In Drug Case Got Divorced, Later

Who is Pravasthi Aradhya? Singer Accuses Oscar-Winning MM Keeravani And Other Padutha Teeyaga Judges Of Harassment And Biasness

Who is Pravasthi Aradhya? Singer Accuses Oscar-Winning MM Keeravani And Other Padutha Teeyaga Judges Of Harassment

Will The Oscars Reject Movies If Made By Using AI? New Rules Come In Force As 2026 Dates Are Announced

Will The Oscars Reject Movies If Made By Using AI? New Rules Come In Force

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave