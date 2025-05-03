Government Removes Dr. Krishnamurthy Subramanian From Indian IMF Executive Director’s Role

The Indian government has abruptly terminated Dr Krishnamurthy Subramanian’s tenure as Executive Director (India) at the IMF, nearly 18 months before the end of his term. The decision, approved by the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was issued through an official order dated April 30.

India terminates Dr Krishnamurthy Subramanian as IMF Indian director with immediate effect, cutting short his term set to end in Nov 2025.

The Indian government has terminated the appointment of Dr Krishnamurthy Subramanian as the executive director (India) at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) with immediate effect. The decision was conveyed through an official order dated April 30.

Subramanian, who had been serving in the role since November 2022, was appointed to represent India, along with Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan at the IMF. His three-year term was originally scheduled to end in November 2025.

Termination Approved by ACC Headed by PM Modi

“The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved termination of Dr Krishnamurthy Subramanian as Executive Director (India) at the International Monetary Fund with immediate effect,” the government notice stated. The ACC, responsible for high-level appointments, is chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

No official reason has been cited for the abrupt end to Subramanian’s tenure.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Krishnamurthy Subramanian: Career and Contributions

Dr Krishnamurthy Subramanian, also known as KV Subramaniam, previously served as the 17th Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India from 2018 to 2022. He was the youngest individual to hold the position.

An alumnus of IIT Kharagpur, Subramanian studied electrical engineering before pursuing an MBA from IIM Calcutta. He later completed a PhD in financial economics from the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business.

Over his career, Subramanian has held roles in various expert committees under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

According to a profile on the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur’s website, his key research interests span a wide range of subjects including banking and monetary policy, corporate governance, banking regulation, bankruptcy, innovation and entrepreneurship, law and finance, and emerging markets.

Also Read: India Revokes Trade Privileges After Bangladesh Ex-General Calls For Military Action