Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Govt Report Maintains Economic Growth Forecast But Flags Global Risks

Growth risks stem from escalating geopolitical tensions, increasing geoeconomic fragmentation, and high valuations in financial markets in certain advanced economies.

Govt Report Maintains Economic Growth Forecast But Flags Global Risks

The government’s monthly economic report, released on Monday, has maintained its growth forecast for India while highlighting significant global risks to the economy. The report identifies geopolitical conflicts and uncertainties regarding trade policies in major economies as key concerns.

“Growth risks stem from escalating geopolitical tensions, increasing geoeconomic fragmentation, and high valuations in financial markets in certain advanced economies,” the report states. It warns that these factors could negatively influence household sentiment in India, potentially impacting consumer spending on durable goods in the country, which is the world’s fifth-largest economy.

The Indian government has projected economic growth for the current fiscal year to be between 6.5% and 7%, a decrease from the previous year’s 8.2% due to rising geopolitical risks. However, the report maintains a positive outlook for the Indian economy, citing a favorable agricultural outlook and anticipated increased demand during the festive season.

While rural demand is on the rise, urban demand seems to be slowing, attributed to softening consumer sentiments, reduced foot traffic from above-average rainfall, and seasonal periods when consumers typically hold off on new purchases. The report emphasizes the need to monitor underlying demand conditions closely.

Additionally, it notes that retail inflation remains largely controlled, except for the potential for a sharp increase in vegetable prices. “The near-term trajectory of food inflation will depend significantly on the price trends of tomatoes, onions, and potatoes in the coming months, highlighting the need for focused efforts to manage these prices in the short term,” it concludes.

MUST READ: Gold Prices Drop Continues In Global And Local Markets

Filed under

economy Food Inflation indian economy VEGETABLE PRICES
Advertisement

Also Read

Are Costumes The New Target? Heavy Police Presence Stifles Shanghai Celebrations

Are Costumes The New Target? Heavy Police Presence Stifles Shanghai Celebrations

Bangladesh: Sheikh Hasina’s Former Palace To Be Converted Into A Revolution Museum

Bangladesh: Sheikh Hasina’s Former Palace To Be Converted Into A Revolution Museum

Which Is the Better Investment? 22 Carat Or 24 Carat Gold

Which Is the Better Investment? 22 Carat Or 24 Carat Gold

Diwali 2024: Demand For ‘Made In India’ Products Surge, Liquidity Of Rs 1 Lakh Cr Expected

Diwali 2024: Demand For ‘Made In India’ Products Surge, Liquidity Of Rs 1 Lakh Cr...

Security Forces Thwart Border Infiltration As Assam Steps Up Vigilance, Over 130 Illegal Migrants Intercepted

Security Forces Thwart Border Infiltration As Assam Steps Up Vigilance, Over 130 Illegal Migrants Intercepted

Entertainment

5 Best Shows For A Cozy Fall Feel: The Fashion And Coziest Episodes

5 Best Shows For A Cozy Fall Feel: The Fashion And Coziest Episodes

Here’s Why Pamela Anderson Dubbed Her Naked Gun Co-Star Liam Neeson As Perfect Gentleman

Here’s Why Pamela Anderson Dubbed Her Naked Gun Co-Star Liam Neeson As Perfect Gentleman

When Is Jeremy Allen White’s Bruce Springsteen Biopic Releasing? First Look Leaves The Internet Impressed

When Is Jeremy Allen White’s Bruce Springsteen Biopic Releasing? First Look Leaves The Internet Impressed

Here’s How John Wick’s Emotional Core Helped Shape John Wick

Here’s How John Wick’s Emotional Core Helped Shape John Wick

Is Marvel Planning To Cast Billie Eilish In A Superhero Role? Decoding The Rumour

Is Marvel Planning To Cast Billie Eilish In A Superhero Role? Decoding The Rumour

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Saudi Arabia Opens Sindalah Island, Its First Luxury Tourism Destination On The Red Sea

Saudi Arabia Opens Sindalah Island, Its First Luxury Tourism Destination On The Red Sea

Blackpink’s Jisoo Joins Tommy Hilfiger as Brand Ambassador, Brings K-Pop Style to American Fashion

Blackpink’s Jisoo Joins Tommy Hilfiger as Brand Ambassador, Brings K-Pop Style to American Fashion

Myntra’s Best Dhamakedar Deals, Up To 50% Off On Luxury Perfumes And More

Myntra’s Best Dhamakedar Deals, Up To 50% Off On Luxury Perfumes And More

Diwali 2024: Elevate Gifting with Luxe Mithai Hampers and Artistic Sweets

Diwali 2024: Elevate Gifting with Luxe Mithai Hampers and Artistic Sweets

Diwali 2024: Protecting Your Eye Health Amidst Festivities And Air Pollution

Diwali 2024: Protecting Your Eye Health Amidst Festivities And Air Pollution

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox