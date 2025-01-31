Here Are The 10 key Takeaways From The Economic Survey 2024-25

- India’s growth projected to be between 6.3% and 6.8%.
- Urban unemployment rate for people aged 15 & above improved to 6.4% from 6.6% in 2024.
- Retail inflation (CPI) softened from 5.4% in FY24 to 4.9% in April-December 2024.
- Food inflation likely to soften in Q4 FY25 due to seasonal easing of vegetable prices and Kharif harvest arrivals.
- Inflation is expected to align towards the RBI target, with projections of 4.8% in FY25 and 4.2% in FY26.
- Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows increased by 17.9% year on year.
- Rupee depreciation in 2024 mainly due to a strong U.S. dollar amid geopolitical tensions, with only 0.5% annual depreciation projected in the next 5 years.
- Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) in the banking system have declined to a 12-year low of 2.6%.
- On May 23, 2024, the total market capitalization of BSE-listed stocks closed above USD 5 trillion.
- India needs to maintain an 8% growth rate to achieve its goal of becoming “Viksit Bharat” by 2047.