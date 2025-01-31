Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 31, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Here Are The 10 key Takeaways From The Economic Survey 2024-25

With the Union Budget set to be presented on February 1, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday tabled the Economic Survey 2024-25, highlighting broad trends in the Indian economy.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Here Are The 10 key Takeaways From The Economic Survey 2024-25

FY25—key takeaways


  1. India’s growth projected to be between 6.3% and 6.8%.
  2. Urban unemployment rate for people aged 15 & above improved to 6.4% from 6.6% in 2024.
  3. Retail inflation (CPI) softened from 5.4% in FY24 to 4.9% in April-December 2024.
  4. Food inflation likely to soften in Q4 FY25 due to seasonal easing of vegetable prices and Kharif harvest arrivals.
  5. Inflation is expected to align towards the RBI target, with projections of 4.8% in FY25 and 4.2% in FY26.
  6. Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows increased by 17.9% year on year.
  7. Rupee depreciation in 2024 mainly due to a strong U.S. dollar amid geopolitical tensions, with only 0.5% annual depreciation projected in the next 5 years.
  8. Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) in the banking system have declined to a 12-year low of 2.6%.
  9. On May 23, 2024, the total market capitalization of BSE-listed stocks closed above USD 5 trillion.
  10. India needs to maintain an 8% growth rate to achieve its goal of becoming “Viksit Bharat” by 2047.

Filed under

Economic Survey 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Economic Survey 2025: Jal Jeevan Mission Covers 79% Of Rural Households; Over 3.64 Lakh Villages Achieve ODF Plus Status

Economic Survey 2025: Jal Jeevan Mission Covers 79% Of Rural Households; Over 3.64 Lakh Villages...

Sonia Gandhi Calling President Murmu ‘Poor Thing’ Sparks Row, Internet Slams Congress Family, ‘Look At That Entitled Attitude’

Sonia Gandhi Calling President Murmu ‘Poor Thing’ Sparks Row, Internet Slams Congress Family, ‘Look At...

Economic Survey 2024-25: Urban Unemployment Rate For People Aged 15 & Above Improved To 6.4% From 6.6% In 2024

Economic Survey 2024-25: Urban Unemployment Rate For People Aged 15 & Above Improved To 6.4%...

Economic Survey 2025: India’s Trade Growth Continues With USD 602.6 Billion Exports In FY25

Economic Survey 2025: India’s Trade Growth Continues With USD 602.6 Billion Exports In FY25

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Cops Finally Get A Breakthrough With Facial Recognition

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Cops Finally Get A Breakthrough With Facial Recognition

Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Cops Finally Get A Breakthrough With Facial Recognition

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Cops Finally Get A Breakthrough With Facial Recognition

Who Is Raftaar’s First Wife? Rapper Marries For The Second Time 5 Years After Divorcing Komal Vohra

Who Is Raftaar’s First Wife? Rapper Marries For The Second Time 5 Years After Divorcing

Salman Khan’s Rakhi Sister Shweta Rohira Shares Heartfelt Post After Major Road Accident

Salman Khan’s Rakhi Sister Shweta Rohira Shares Heartfelt Post After Major Road Accident

Swara Bhaskar’s X Account Suspended Over ‘Copyright Violation’: Actress Slams Move As Censorship

Swara Bhaskar’s X Account Suspended Over ‘Copyright Violation’: Actress Slams Move As Censorship

Ed Sheeran Sets The Stage On Fire In Pune As He Kicks Off His Six-City India Tour, Check The List

Ed Sheeran Sets The Stage On Fire In Pune As He Kicks Off His Six-City

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox