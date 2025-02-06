Home
Thursday, February 6, 2025
Hero MotoCorp Delivers Strong Q3 Results, Announces ₹100 Dividend

Hero MotoCorp has reported a notable 12.1% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit for the third quarter of FY24, with earnings reaching ₹1,202.8 crore, exceeding market expectations.

Hero MotoCorp Q3 Earnings


This impressive performance comes as the company continues to demonstrate resilience in the competitive automotive sector. Along with the positive financial results, Hero MotoCorp’s board of directors also declared an interim dividend of ₹100 per share, reflecting the company’s strong financial health and its commitment to rewarding shareholders.

The dividend announcement marks a significant move for investors as the company continues to build on its growth momentum. Hero MotoCorp’s focus on innovation, expansion, and efficient operations has contributed to this strong financial performance, which positions the company for continued success in the coming quarters.

With the third-quarter earnings exceeding expectations and the substantial dividend payout, Hero MotoCorp is reinforcing its position as a key player in the two-wheeler industry while maintaining a strong focus on shareholder value.

