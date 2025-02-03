Home
Monday, February 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
How You Can Pay Zero Tax On ₹13.7 Lakh Salary

While the NPS offers significant tax savings and long-term benefits, its low adoption is due to the lock-in period and restrictions on withdrawals. Here's how NPS and deductions can help you save big on taxes.

How You Can Pay Zero Tax On ₹13.7 Lakh Salary

Salaried individuals can achieve zero tax on annual income up to ₹13.7 lakh


Did you know that salaried individuals can reduce their tax liability to zero on annual income up to ₹13.7 lakh? Yes, it’s possible by taking advantage of standard deductions and making contributions to the National Pension System (NPS). Though the uptake of NPS is low, mainly due to its lock-in period and mandatory annuitization at retirement, it offers significant long-term benefits with low fund management charges.

